New Zealand Kiwis hooker Phoenix Crossland has reflected on a tough month sitting on the sidelines following a suspension in Week 3 of the NRL finals.

Crossland landed awkwardly on Panthers superstar Nathan Cleary, resulting in the Penrith maestro suffering a nasty compound fracture, and was immediately taken to hospital for emergency surgery.

The result of the 'hip-drop' tackle was a four-game suspension for Crossland, rubbing him out of the Knights Grand Final appearance and all pool matches for New Zealand after his judiciary hearing.

Following an emotional few weeks for himself and the Knights club as a whole, Crossland returned to the playing field off the bench for the Kiwis, fittingly in front of his home crowd at McDonald Jones Stadium.

“(It was) probably one of the darkest times in my life and it was just a weird month,” he told the Newswire following the Kiwis' victory over Tonga.

“It didn't really feel real the whole time; probably hasn't until tonight, getting back out there. It was just really nice to get back out and do what I love doing.

“I don't want to dive too much into the month gone by because the people I love that have been close to me know how it affected me, but I'm just grateful that the page has turned and I look forward to the World Cup final.

“I'm a footy player (so it felt normal to be back).

“I think that's what I've been put on this earth to do is play footy, so it's been hard watching. I'm just glad to be playing again. I love nothing more than playing footy, especially with this group; it's been really good.”

Crossland's attention is sharply focused on securing the World Cup final to end a tough month after watching Newcastle come within an inch of securing the NRL premiership.

“I guess if we win next week you sort of end the year on a big high because when I got suspended I wasn't sure if that was my season done, and it probably wasn't the ending I hoped for,” he said.

“But I get to right a few wrongs next week, fingers crossed, and to win the World Cup is probably the only thing that could sort of make the past month somewhat worth it.”

The Kangaroos will host the Kiwis at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium to claim the honour of best rugby league nation for 2026.