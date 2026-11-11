Then there were two.

The Rugby League World Cup, which has thrilled us over the past month, is now down to two; Australia and Zealand. In both the men's and women's games.

Tonga and Samoa both exit the competition at the semi-final stage, having brought a host of highlights with them throughout the tournament.

On the women's side of the draw, Samoa and Fiji have announced themselves as the absolute best of the rest, outside of the big two.

Although there were only four games, those games produced plenty to discuss. Plus we also have some talking points away from the field.

Here are 20 thoughts from the World Cup semi-finals weekend:

1. I thought the gap between the top two nations (Australia and New Zealand) and Tonga/Samoa has closed but the last two games showed there's still some distance. Truthfully the major difference comes in the number nines and also the second half. Both Tonga and Samoa have one elite half. The Aussies/Kiwis have multiple who can't even get game time.

2. For instance, the Australians left out two hookers (Robson and Egan) who are still a world better than any other side outside of New Zealand and Fiji. Both Jeremy Marshall-King and Pheonix Crossland walk into any other side, again other than Australia and Fiji. The second half is also an issue but the gap in the nines is a Grand Canyon.

3. I knew, after less than two minutes, that we were in for an infamous Adam Gee "nitpick" game. There are games where he pulls up everything, while other games (such as the Grand Final) he only steps in when he absolutely has to. That said, anyone who is blaming the referees for Sunday night's game is being disingenuous.

4. My new favourite rivalry might be France and Lebanon. After a 10/10 contest last weekend, France have announced they're going to start touring and will play Lebanon. Three game series please and thank you!

5. News has broken that rugby league is headed to the United States next time around. The NRL very obviously wants to capture the American market (cough, Vegas, cough!) and no doubt leaned on the international decision makers. Playing games in Hawaii immediately makes it a destination tournament for fans of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Samoa. Brilliant.

6. The World Cup after looks like it will be played in England. Again, I like this. Australia/NZ and England are the only nations set up to host this with any regularity. I believe the English should target winning this World Cup and put every resource into it like they did with the London Olympic Games.

7. Shaun Johnson's inclusion this World Cup has been an absolute treat. I thought he went well over the top in the post game and showed a little too much emotion in his referee remarks. That said, that very emotion is what makes him special and he should be encouraged to keep it up. A real breathe of fresh air.

8. The pre-game on Sunday night between Samoa and Australia was incredible theatre. The Samoans laid down the challenge and the Australia's stood their ground and hardly blinked. Jack Bostock, the baby of the Kangaroos, stood over Jazz Tavaga with respect and without any fear. Could be the image of the tournament.

9. Shout out to Latrell Mitchell for a small gesture that very easily could have been missed. He was tapping his young gun on the back, letting him know he was right there. Bostock could have been forgiven for getting caught up in the emotion. Latrell wasn't going to let that happen.

10. Brian To'o probably had one of those "you're probably wondering how I got here" moments standing face to face (or as close to as possible) with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui. Again, pure theatre!

11. I don't know what people want from Reece Walsh? Bloke was incredible, again, for the Kangaroos yet fans are still bagging him. Ok he had that one knock-on that lead to a try but he scored three and was in absolutely everything ... again. Sometimes I think the dislike is forced.

12. This may sound strange but as a Sharks fan I'm actively hoping we don't sign Blues and Kangaroos star Liam Martin. I'm also hoping we allow Origin and New Zealand rep Briton Nikora walk. The Sharks simply don't get value from their second rowers so matching either players demands would make no sense.

13. Hudson Young has reportedly signed a mega money two-year deal with the PNG Chiefs. Another big name signing on big money. At what point do they start trying to build a future though? I saw someone make a retirement compound joke. They're not far off. Keeping in mind these guys will all be a year and four months older by the time they play for the Chiefs.

14. Question; did anyone believe for a second that Nathan Cleary was every going to leave the Penrith Panthers?

15. Sunday night showed emotion can be good but also very negative. Ronald Volkman ran in on a stationary Aussie attacker and attacked his legs. He offered nothing in terms of the tackle. He then got caught up in the ruck allowing Harry Grant to count numbers and put Reece Walsh over with ease. Got caught up and cost his team.

16. News has broken that the international eligibility rules are going to be relaxed to include another family member removed to count. I think we're up to about the sixth "great" grand parent at this stage. I make fun but this is good. Anything that allows more NRL talent to play in the World Cup is a step forward. I get that it's bordering on silly but it doesn't hurt anyone.

17. Typically I loathe Third Place Playoffs in tournaments but this year I'd love one. Tonga vs Samoa again? Yes please. Meanwhile Samoa and Fiji on the women's side have announced themselves as the clear best of the rest. It's a shame they didn't get to play against each other in this World Cup.

18. It looks like both Tonga and Samoa will be recognised as Tier One nations moving forward. Given the Origin rules have relaxed, this can now proceed. It would hurt both nations massively if their players had to choose between Origin and country. Now that New Zealand and England (Tier One nations) can represent NSW and QLD, it allows both to be formally recognised.

19. As I type this, the South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly expressed interest in Sam Walker. I still believe he's QLD bound but this makes a lot of sense. Cody Walker is surely entering his final year at NRL level while the bitter rivals would love to strike that blow.

20. A fifth Queensland side in the NRL makes a lot of sense. That said, I cannot look past the potential of a north vs south New Zealand derby game. Make it happen!