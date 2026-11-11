Dolphins prop Thomas Flegler has toured facilities at the North Queensland Cowboys as he leans towards leaving the Dolphins at the end of 2026.

The forward, off-contract at the end of 2027, was eligible to negotiate with rivals from November 1, and it has been floated in recent weeks that he could be leaning towards exiting the Dolphins.

That may not come as a surprise given the Dolphins tight salary cap, which has already been used to dish out extensions for Kulikeu Finefeuiaki, Selwyn Cobbo and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, while both Jack Bostock and Herbie Farnworth could leave the club.

If the duo leave, then there would likely be more money available for the Queensland Origin representative, but it's now believed Flegler may not want to stay at the Dolphins anyway.

In the strongest sign yet the forward is weighing up moving on, he was spotted this week touring facilities at the Cowboys per a News Corp report.

The Cowboys are desperate to reinvigorate their forward pack, and while it's tipped they are interested in having Jason Taumalolo play on in 2028 if his body holds up, Coen Hess could well be heading in to the final year of his career, and the need for a forward pack aggressor to lead from the front has never been more evident.

Flegler, noted for his aggression which, as costly as it can be sometimes can flip momentum of games, would fill the void beautifully for Todd Payten's side who still have half their Top 30 to fill for 2028, and with Scott Drinkwater's departure at the end of this year, and a pay reduction for Taumalolo in 2028 if he plays on alongside that, will have plenty of money to spend.

That could see them lodge an offer for Flegler similar to what he is on now - believed to be around the $900,000 mark at the Dolphins.

It's understood the Dolphins will make an offer for Flegler, although it won't be comparable to what he is currently earning.

He spent the best part of two years sidelined with a shoulder injury at the Dolphins, and while he was solid in his return to the game during 2026, the back-end of the year, particularly the finals series, left plenty to be desired in terms of performance.

It's unclear at this stage if an offer from the Cowboys has already been received by Flegler's camp.