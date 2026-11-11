The Betfred Super League has confirmed that they will expand from 14 teams to 15 for the 2027 season, with all eyes now on whether the London Broncos secure the final spot.

The competition's shareholders met on Wednesday to determine the number of clubs that would feature in next year's competition, ultimately voting in favour of expansion.

However, the 15th team remains up for grabs, with clubs now understood to have the opportunity to apply for the position.

The London Broncos are the leading contenders to earn promotion after being vocal in their hopes to join the top league, also backing their chances after an impressive season in the Championship, having claimed both the Grand Final and the 1895 Cup.

Their potential inclusion is also understood to be one of the key factors behind the NRL's proposed partnership with Super League, although that agreement is now expected to come into effect in 2028 rather than 2027.

The Broncos' ownership group includes former NRL superstar Darren Lockyer, while the club is coached by former South Sydney Rabbitohs mentor Jason Demetriou.

A decision on which club will take the final position could come as early as next week, with Super League facing a tight turnaround ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Round 1 is now just three months away, while next season's fixtures are yet to be finalised, meaning the competition will need to move quickly to confirm its 15th participant.

In a statement released following Wednesday's meeting, Super League confirmed the decision had been passed on to the Rugby Football League Board.

“Super League (Europe) Ltd has today held a shareholders' meeting to determine how many clubs will take part in the competition in 2027,” the statement read.

“Having agreed in favour of moving from 14 to 15 teams, SLE has passed their decision on to the Rugby Football League Board.

“The RFL Board will now set out criteria and assemble a panel to run the process against it.

“A recommendation will be made in due course.”

The meeting also saw clubs vote in favour of two amendments to the competition's salary cap regulations, providing greater flexibility around injured players and young talent.

“SLE agreed to the first amendment, relating to injured player dispensation, which removes players who suffer an injury or illness that results in missing eight consecutive salary cap relevant matches from that club's salary cap for the period they are injured," the statement read.

“Once the player returns, even if he becomes re-injured, no further dispensation will be available unless he misses a further eight consecutive salary cap relevant matches.”

The changes come as Super League prepares for a significant period of transition, with the expansion to 15 teams marking another major development ahead of the competition's proposed relationship with the NRL.