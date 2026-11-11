Dane Gagai could write himself into rugby league history this weekend, with the veteran centre on the verge of becoming the first player to win Rugby League World Cup titles representing two different nations.

Gagai will line up at centre for New Zealand when they take on Australia in their upcoming World Cup clash, having previously been part of the Kangaroos side that lifted the trophy in 2017.

The 35-year-old played on the wing in Australia's 6-0 victory over England in the 2017 final, all up representing the Kangaroos seven times across 2017 and 2018.

However, a change in eligibility rules earlier this year opened the door for Gagai to represent both Queensland and New Zealand at a representative level, allowing him to make the switch to the country of his mother's heritage.

He made his Kiwis debut alongside Newcastle and Maroons teammate Kalyn Ponga, with the opportunity to potentially achieve something unprecedented now firmly in front of him.

New Zealand have not lifted the World Cup since 2008, when they defeated Australia in the final, with the Kangaroos having won the tournament 12 times since its inception.

A victory for the Kiwis would be just their second World Cup triumph, while Australia would move to an extraordinary 13 titles.

For Gagai, however, the prospect of adding another World Cup to his collection is about far more than the opportunity to make history.

“Oh, man, I'd love to hold up that trophy with this jersey,” Gagai told Zero Tackle.

“To do it with New Zealand would be unbelievable. Obviously, my Mum moved over in the last couple years of high school and met my dad over here.

“I'm doing it for her, I'm doing it for myself, and doing it for New Zealand. If we can win the World Cup, it would be pretty special.”

Gagai admitted the opportunity to switch allegiances was something he had initially only considered in passing, before a phone call from New Zealand rugby league great Adam Blair made the prospect a reality.

“I mean I thought about it (switching allegiance after the eligibility rule changes) and kinda went ‘hmm would be pretty cool if they called me up', and then like two days later I got a call from Blairy," he shared.

“I guess there was a bit of dinner table talk and then I got the phone call and I was like oh this is actually a thing, I need to make this happen.

“For me, obviously I was born here in Australia but I am Kiwi.

“It's like asking me to pick Mum or Dad, like I won't do it.

“It's just, you know, I am a proud Kiwi and a proud Torres Strait Islander.

“Like this is my culture, and I am gonna do everything I can to not let them down.”

The World Cup campaign also comes during a period of significant change for Gagai, who is preparing to leave Newcastle after several seasons with the Knights.

His final appearance at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday as a ‘home' player was another full-circle moment, with the veteran now preparing to return to Brisbane, where he will join the Broncos for the 2027 season.

“It's kind of a full circle moment having my last game at McDonald Jones for my years at Newcastle and then I'm heading back to Brisbane playing the final, where I will be spending most of my time next year,” he admitted.

With many people criticising the international allegiance changes of many players, Gagai moves to show that identity isn't linear, and while he is a proud Australian, he will be an even prouder Kiwi on Sunday night.