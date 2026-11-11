The North Queensland Cowboys have officially released their roster for the 2027 NRL season, confirming 25 players in their Top 30 alongside six development players.

Clubs were required to submit at least 24 players to the NRL by November 1, with North Queensland now having the opportunity to use the upcoming pre-season to assess their remaining options.

The six development players will have the chance to earn promotion into the first-grade squad, although the Cowboys can also continue to recruit externally as they look to fill the five vacant positions.

Clubs must have at least 28 players confirmed in their Top 30 by the Monday before Round 1, before finalising their entire 30-man roster by June 30.

There have been several notable additions to the Cowboys' first-grade squad, with Joe Chan from the Storm, along with Sharks duo Sione Katoa and Jesse Ramien, all joining the club ahead of the 2027 campaign.

The club has also continued to reward its junior development pathways, with prop Fanafou Seve earning a place on the development list after progressing through the Young Guns program.

There are three returning names on the development list from 2026, with Xavier Kerrisk, Matthew Watts and Archie Mesritz all retaining their positions.

Jake Elliott arrives from the Sydney Roosters, while Leeroy Weatherall makes the move from the St George Illawarra Dragons to round out the six-man development squad.

Pre-season training commenced last week, with the Cowboys looking to put a disappointing 2026 campaign behind them after missing the finals.

North Queensland will also be determined to avoid a repeat of their disastrous 82-12 defeat to the Sydney Roosters, which served as one of the lowest points of their club's history.

North Queensland Cowboys 2027 Top 30 roster

Braidon Burns

Joe Chan

Tom Chester

Jake Clifford

Reuben Cotter

Tom Dearden

Robert Derby

Coen Hess

Sione Katoa

Ethan King

Mason Kira

Kaiden Lahrs

Zac Laybutt

Soni Luke

Heilum Luki

Reed Mahoney

Tom Mikaele

Jeremiah Nanai

Griffin Neame

North Queensland Cowboys 2027 Development List

Jake Elliott

Xavier Kerrisk

Archie Mesritz

Fanafou Seve

Matthew Watts

Leeroy Weatherall