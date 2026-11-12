Kangaroos centre Bradman Best has made it known how much overflowing pride he carries when donning the green and gold jersey.

Plenty of rugby league prosperity has been unearthed through the support behind the Pacific Island nations during this year's Rugby League World Cup, and as it should.

It has been an incredible campaign for Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and the Cook Islands, and all four nations have taken great leaps in their respective journeys in the international rugby league space.

With so much passion shown throughout the Pacific Island campaigns, including mass fan support, emotional scenes during national anthems, and incredible pre-match war cries, all eyes have been glued to the beauty of the spectacle.

It's left the Kangaroos somewhat out of the cultural limelight during this World Cup, but there is plenty of passion when the Aussies pull on the special green and gold jersey.

It also hasn't helped the Aussies that the domestic rivalry of State of Origin has been the benchmark fan-favourite in the code, dominating the limelight as the poster child in rugby league for a long time.

It has led to the Kangaroos copping harsh scrutiny about a lack of passion for the jersey, with Australian players responding strongly to the outside noise.

Best believes the Kangaroos have been "slept on" during this World Cup, declaring the Australian jersey remains in the top echelon of career achievements for the Knights superstar.

"It means everything. I feel like we've been getting slept on a little bit," Best told Zero Tackle.

"Everyone's talking about the other nations and how much it means to them.

"For everyone out there, just know that we don't take it lightly at all.

"Pulling on that green and gold jersey. It means a lot. We're representing ourselves, our family, and this great country.

"We've been getting slept on a little bit, but I feel like as Aussies, there's always an underdog story, and we're really loving it at the moment."

Best scored his first four-pointer for Australia against Samoa on Sunday night, and now his attention turns towards marking up against former Knights teammate Dane Gagai in the big dance.

"It's very special to wear the green and gold for your country," he said.

"It's the pinnacle of rugby league. It's such an honour. Grateful to get the win and (my) first World Cup final, (I) can't wait."

The Kangaroos are currently undefeated in the World Cup, but have still fallen under criticism during patches of the tournament.

Fullback Reece Walsh came out to defend the Australian pack last week following the nation copping scrutiny that they would lose the middle battle against some of their opponents during the campaign.

Despite this, the Kangaroos responded with a dominating display in the middle against Samoa and are building with each game under their belt.

“I thought our middle forwards stood up really well. They've been questioned and criticised by some people, but not within the group,” Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters said.

“It (criticism) hasn't been spoken about, it's just the Australian way. It's just locking together and getting things done and I thought our forwards did that tonight and that opened up you know space around the middle for our edges.”

The Kangaroos can record back-to-back World Cup title victories when they face the New Zealand Kiwis in a blockbuster trans-Tasman clash this weekend.

The two neighbouring countries met to open the World Cup campaign in the middle of October in one of the best games of the tournament.

They will now close it out on Sunday night at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.