English Super League club Castleford Tigers have announced the departure of former St George Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa.

Ravalawa's exit comes only 12 months into his three-year contract after injuries plagued his 2026 campaign, limiting his impact for the Tigers.

He managed 13 games this year, recording five tries before the conclusion of his time at Castleford.

The bullocking Fijian winger had high expectations coming from the NRL, where he proved to be a threat close to the line and showcased genuine try-scoring skill.

Ravalawa has scored 67 tries across just over 100 NRL games, with a brief stint at the Rabbitohs in 2025 before heading to the Northern Hemisphere.

It is currently unknown if Ravalawa will return to Australia to continue his rugby league journey, but would be a handy depth pickup at many NRL clubs.

The club also confirmed Aiden Doolan has left the club after three appearances for the club this year.

Doolan also spent the 2026 season with the Widnes Vikings, Barrow Raiders and Hunslet before landing at the Tigers.

Ravalawa has played five matches for Fiji Bati and was a contributing member of the rescheduled 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

The Tigers will welcome some of Ravalawa's former teammates to the club in 2027, including Tyrell Sloan, Mathew Feagai, while Damien Cook is also heading to England.