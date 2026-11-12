The Perth Bears have launched their away kit for the 2027 season, with the jersey showing various features of the North Sydney Bears' iconic 1990s era as they prepare to write their latest chapter in rugby league folklore.

The club officially launched the jersey at North Sydney Oval on Thursday, with former North Sydney and Kangaroos stars Greg Florimo and Billy Moore in attendance.

Plenty of iconic aspects of the 'Citibank' jersey from the 90s have been adjusted for the 2027 playing kit.

Behind the playing collar lies the 1908 North Sydney heritage mark, paying homage to the Bears legends that came before the upcoming Western Australia franchise.

Star Bears signing Toby Sexton says he is stoked to be returning to the NRL after a brief trip to the south of France with the Catalans Dragons.

"Last year I was flying to the other side of the world to play, so it's good to be home in Australia and part of something new," Sexton said in a Bears statement.

"The long trips will bring this group closer together. When you're on the road that much, you rely on each other, and that's where a team gets its resilience," Sexton said.

"There are a lot of Bears fans in Sydney who have waited a long time to see this jersey back on the field. I can't wait to wear it when we play in front of them."

Meanwhile, the Bears are also honouring their Western-Australian roots by recruiting Mavrik Geyer to be a foundation Bear.

Geyer's old man, Mark, played for the Western Reds from 1995 to 1997, signing on as a marquee recruit.

"Dad always talks about his time in Perth, so to be part of the Bears from the very start is something special for our family. I grew up hearing those stories, and now I get to make some of my own. Pulling this jersey on for the first time is a moment I won't forget," Mavrik Geyer said.