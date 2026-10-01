The final part of Zero Tackle's NRL Top 50 countdown for 2026 is in, with an easy call as to who has been crowned as the best player in the game.

Of the top ten, eight featured in last year's list, but only three were part of the top ten, with promotions for a number of other players.

Four of the players were ranked between 30 and 40 last year, while the only players to actively go backwards as part of this year's top ten are Isaiya Katoa and James Tedesco - although it's tough to call being ranked where he is backwards.

Here is the top ten for 2026, with the full top 50 countdown at the bottom of the piece.

10. Isaiya Katoa (The Dolphins)

Last year's rank: 5

Katoa drops a couple of places this year, but still had a tremendous season and deserves his spot in the top ten.

The next big fish to fry for Katoa is getting over the line in September, but his performances right throughout the campaign were critical for a Dolphins side who scored plenty of points.

Has a long, long NRL career ahead of him.

9. James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand Warriors)

Last year's rank: No rank

James Fisher-Harris is one of only two players to feature in the top ten that didn't make the cut in any capacity last year.

The prop had an enormous year, being voted to the Dally M team of the year, and being named captain of the year.

He couldn't inspire the Warriors over the line in September, but that doesn't take away from a phenomenal campaign.

8. Herbie Farnworth (The Dolphins)

Last year's rank: 11

Farnworth is the best centre in the game, and for all the arguments, it's not really that close.

He missed the end of 2025 and probably would have got the Dolphins to the finals that year if he wasn't, before putting together a brilliant 2026 season.

The English representative scored 15 tries in 25 games, added 9 try assists and made a ridiculous 166 tackle busts to go with 78 offloads. Silly numbers.

7. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Last year's rank: 36

Olakau'atu is a big riser in 2026, and there shouldn't be much of a surprise about that.

An Origin and international level star who made the team of the year so clearly there wasn't a debate, the second-rower was in everything from start to finish for Manly.

Finished up with 9 tries, 13 line breaks, 18 offloads and 171 metres per game.

6. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

Last year's rank: 40

Edwards returns to the top ten this year after a down year in 2025.

The fullback finished with a try involvement per game and well over 100 tackle breaks, while he also ran for more than 200 metres per game.

Defensively, he was also sound.

5. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Last year's rank: No rank

Some will argue there is some recency bias attached to Ponga's pick, but he had a tremendous year despite playing only 19 games.

The Knights fullback is the most impactful player in the competition, and stood up when it mattered most for the Knights.

Finished with more than a try involvement per game, to go with 99 tackle breaks and 15 line breaks, while he also had 171 metres per game.

4. Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters)

Last year's rank: 32

Naufahu Whyte's rise is hardly finished yet, but at just 24 years of age, he is already crowned the best forward in the game at the end of 2026.

In absolutely everything for the Roosters, playing big minutes and producing regularly across his 27 games.

Argument for him to be higher still, but ultimately, didn't have the greatest of finals series.

Still finished with 169 metres per game and 76 tackle busts, while he also added 29 offloads.

3. Braydon Trindall (Cronulla Sharks)

Last year's rank: 31

Trindall has taken over as the man from Nicho Hynes, and should be wearing the number seven next year.

Had one of the best productivity rates anywhere in the competition throughout 2026, putting together 26 forced drop outs and 33 try assists in 23 games, to go with 9 tries of his own and a running game that rivalled any half in the game.

Needs to be the main man again for the Sharks in 2027.

2. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

Last year's rank: 1

Broke records in the grand final for run metres, and again proved beyond all reasonable doubt he is the best fullback of his generation.

His season was probably slightly down on 2026, but that means little if you win the premiership and are still the best fullback in the game.

Finished with 28 try involvements and 113 tackle busts from 21 games.

1. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Last year's rank: 3

Hard to go any other way at the top of the pile, and one of the great questions to come out of 2026 will ultimately be whether Penrith may have gone a step further had Cleary not been injured in the preliminary final.

He finished the year with 29 try assists in 23 games, to go with 6 tries, 6 forced drop outs and 24 offloads, while his running game also came on with 97 metres per contest.

Was in everything for Penrith, and had an Origin series win to boot.

Top 50 in full

50. Isaiah Papali'i (Penrith Panthers)

49. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

48. Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

47. Jack Williams (Parramatta Eels)

46. Mitch Barnett (New Zealand Warriors)

45. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

44. Alex Twal (Wests Tigers)

43. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

42. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

41. Sua Fa'alogo (Melbourne Storm)

40. Daly Cherry-Evans (Sydney Roosters)

39. Jacob Preston (Canterbury Bulldogs)

38. Jack Bostock (The Dolphins)

37. Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)

36. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

35. Phillip Sami (Gold Coast Titans)

34. Jackson Ford (New Zealand Warriors)

33. Phoenix Crossland (Newcastle Knights)

32. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (The Dolphins)

31. Hamish Stewart (St George Illawarra Dragons)

30. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

29. Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)

28. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

27. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

26. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

25. Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks)

24. Lachlan Galvin (Canterbury Bulldogs)

23. Wayde Egan (New Zealand Warriors)

22. Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

21. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

20. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

19. Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks)

18. Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)

17. Simi Sasagi (Canberra Raiders)

16. Tallis Duncan (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

15. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

14. Erin Clark (New Zealand Warriors)

13. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys)

12. Selwyn Cobbo (The Dolphins)

11. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

10. Isaiya Katoa (The Dolphins)

9. James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand Warriors)

8. Herbie Farnworth (The Dolphins)

7. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

6. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

5. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

4. Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters)

3. Braydon Trindall (Cronulla Sharks)

2. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

1. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)