The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed an unexpected NRL return for Taane Milne in 2027.

The second-rower and centre, a former Rabbitoh, has been in the Super League in recent seasons with the Huddersfield Giants.

After playing for Fiji at the World Cup, Milne will now remain in Australia and link up with the Rabbitohs for pre-season training.

He will slot straight back into the club's top 30, with South Sydney head of recruitment Mark Ellison praising Milne's versatility and effort.

“Taane always gives 100% effort when he plays Rugby League and he will be welcomed back here at South Sydney following a stint in the UK,” Ellison said.

“His enthusiasm and his effort are always first class and he will provide depth to our squad across the outside backs and the back row, as well as valuable experience playing on both sides of the planet.

“We look forward to welcoming him back to Heffron Park ahead of the 2027 season.”

Milne, who was born in Auckland, began his career with the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2016, playing 18 games for the Red V before shifting to the Warriors in 2019 where he played a single game.

He would need to wait until 2021 for another crack at the NRL, playing with the Rabbitohs in 2021 through to 2024, putting on the jersey 69 times.

Discipline was a running issue for Milne during his time with the club, but the 31-year-old has had a better time of it at Huddersfield over the last two years, playing another 30 games.

The centre and second-rower has also played 20 Tests for Fiji and could be viewed by Souths as a player who can help mentor their enormous crop of young talent across both the backline and forward pack.