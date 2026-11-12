The Perth Bears have opened the door for Matt Burton to potentially join the side for their inaugural campaign in 2027.

The expansion side have been granted a marquee salary cap allowance - allowing for an existing club sponsor to top-up a marquee signings salary - it is not be counted towards the salary cap.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that the Bears have tabled a three-year deal for Burton, a deal that would see him earn in excess of $1.2 million dollars a season with the latest marquee salary cap allowance.

With the prospect of ratchet clauses in the contract, the deal for the Origin representative could be unmatched by any other club with Sydney clubs reportedly linked to his services from 2028 and beyond.

Gareth Holmes, Bears general manager of football addressed the play when talking to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He's a marquee player, so we would be looking to use that allowance,” Holmes said.

“It's a welcome allowance we have been given and it helps us along. We're on a short runway to build this squad - and I feel we've done a fair job - but this helps us …

“[Burton] spent time with us on the weekend, we showed him around town. Now he knows about our interest, it's up to him and his manager to weigh up what the options are. I'm not sure who else has presented to him.

“We're hoping to find out something from him at the back end of this week. If not, early next week.”

When asked if there was a possibility to get the premiership winner to the club as early as 2027 the GM did not rule out the potential.

“It's something we'd like to look at, but a lot of things would need to happen," he admitted.

“At the moment we are focused on 2028, because that's what we're able to do.

“We would definitely be open to it and definitely interested.”

If the Bears are able to secure Burton's services whether it be commencing in 2027 or 2028, his want to play as a five-eighth would see him partner former Bulldogs teammate Toby Sexton in the Halves.

“They have played together and enjoyed some success when they did. It's something that would be advantageous to us,” Holmes said.

According to Brent Read, Canterbury have tabled an extension to retain Burton worth $850,000 per-season, with a ratchet clause.

If Burton wants to play five-eighth it won't be at the Bulldogs - with the club making it clear that if he does remain at the Belmore-based outfit he will be playing in the centres.

Burton has a decision to make and a call on his future for 2028 and beyond is expected to be made first, before the possibilities of an early-release for the 2027 season is discussed if he does leave the Bulldogs.