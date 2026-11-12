Australian Kangaroos enforcer Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is ready to prove that the Aussies have what it takes to dial it up another notch when coming up against the dangerous New Zealand Kiwis pack for the second time in the World Cup.

Commentary surrounding the Kangaroos' forward pack has followed them throughout the tournament after the Kiwis muscled up against them in the opening fixture, winning the yardage battle up front.

But ultimately, some brilliant individual tries sealed an Australian victory in one of the best games of the World Cup.

Scrutiny came from Roosters coach Trent Robinson following the Kangaroos' win over Fiji, declaring that Australia needed to improve following their second-week win.

“Australia got outmuscled by Fiji and they did by New Zealand last week,” the four-time premiership-winning coach said on Seven commentary.

“It doesn't matter what halves pair you play … can they win the forward battle? Can they create enough of a platform?

“Australia needs to muscle up more than what they did in the first two Tests. They need to get a hell of a lot better there."

Regardless, Australia is still undefeated and improving with each time they step onto the field, with Fa'asuamaleaui stating the Kangaroos have yet to reach their ceiling.

"I think we've been building the whole tournament. We're working harder at getting better each week, and we'll get better again against the Kiwis," he said.

"We definitely discussed that we needed to be better, but we won the (opening Kiwis game).

"We reviewed it on the Monday, and knew that we needed to get better as a collective. I think we've been working since then, and we gotta go to another level.

"I think if you win the battle, you win the whole game. I don't know what people are trying to say that they won the battle.

"I've got a lot of respect for (the Kiwis). I'm not saying it in a bad way, but at the end of the day, we won the game.

"But looking at it now, it probably doesn't mean anything. The big ones next week. So hopefully, we're gonna win that battle too."

The Kangaroos easily had their best outing against Samoa on Sunday, dismantling them in a 44-12 demolition where the Australian forwards responded to the outside noise.

Samoa owned one of the strongest packs in the World Cup, and Australia applied plenty of pressure on a greasy night at Allianz Stadium to suppress the middles.

Incredible scenes were on display when Samoa performed the Siva Tau, advancing towards the Kangaroos who were shaped in a boomerang as the pressure increasingly built towards kick-off.

FACE TO FACE 😤#RLWC26 pic.twitter.com/DqnfdqUU1O — Rugby League World Cup 2026 (@rugbyleaguewcup) November 8, 2026

Coming head-to-head were Brian To'o and Fa'asuamaleaui in a fierce stare-off, with the latter sharing Samoan heritage but opting to represent his Australian side on the international stage.

"I was real pumped up, but also I have a lot of respect for those boys, like Bizza (To'o)." Fa'asuamaleaui added.

"He started the movement for the Samoan boys when I played with them back in 2019.

"To see what they've done, a lot of respect. It definitely pumped me up, but I was also just admiring it too."

Fa'asuamaleaui admitted it was an emotional period before the match began, getting the unique experience of absorbing both of his cultures on the big stage.

"It does mean a lot more being Samoan, versing the country where my dad grew up, the heritage I am," he said.

"A lot of emotions. I had a few tears during the national anthem, both of them, the Aussie and Samoan one."

Now, Fa'asuamaleaui, along with pack middles Patrick Carrigan, Keaon Koloamatangi, Cameron Murray, Reuben Cotter, and Isaah Yeo, have the chance to flex their muscle and claim the title as World Champs this weekend.

The Kangaroos will always have strong standards viced to them whenever they run out onto the field with Fa'asuamaleaui believing notable success comes with great expectation.

“A lot of people probably have disrespected us, probably overshadowed the fact that we did win,” he said.

“We want to be judged harsh, but in a respectful way. I think a lot of people have been disrespectful.

“But we do expect to be judged harsh, because we are the pinnacle. We've won the most World Cups.”

Meanwhile, the Kiwis have also gone strength-to-strength since their opening clash, including impressive wins over the Cook Islands, Fiji and Tonga to progress into the big dance.

Moses Leota, James Fisher-Harris, Naufahu Whyte, Erin Clark, Joseph Tapine and Xavier Willison make up the formidable Kiwi middle pack heading into Sunday, allowing for a mouthwatering clash of the best of the best.

The trans-Tasman rivalry will kick off on Sunday night at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.