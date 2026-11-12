The Perth Bears have offered $100,000 to play a trial match at North Sydney Oval as they continue their push to return to the club's spiritual home, with Cricket NSW yet to resolve the proposal.

The Bears' proposal comes amid a dispute with Cricket NSW over the use of the historic venue, with the organisation reportedly seeking $200,000 to accommodate a trial match due to the costs involved in preparing the ground.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, a major sticking point is the removal and subsequent reinstallation of the cricket pitch in the middle of the oval, with the Bears instead proposing to cover the cost of removing it and contribute towards relocating cricket fixtures elsewhere.

It is estimated that removing the pitch would cost approximately $90,000, with a further $10,000 offered to assist Cricket NSW with relocating its remaining fixtures for the season.

The proposal would mean Cricket NSW needing to find an alternative home for around three matches, with the Bears' trial expected to take place in February.

However, the potential disruption extends beyond the remaining cricket schedule, with North Sydney Cricket Club also at risk of losing the opportunity to host a finals match at the venue.

That has reportedly left Cricket NSW only willing to consider the arrangement if the cricket pitch is reinstalled immediately after the trial.

Speaking about the proposal, North Sydney Bears chairman Daniel Dickson acknowledged the financial and logistical challenges but insisted the occasion would be worth the investment.

“This game would be a very historic moment – there would be 12,000 inside the ground and another 10,000 outside. It's something that history needs to write," he said.

“There have been a lot of patient people waiting for a long time, so if that is what it's going to cost us (around $100,000), then we're more than happy to do that. We would apologise to Cricket NSW for putting them in this situation; however, if you look at what is the right thing to do, this is the right thing to do.”

Dickson also pointed towards the relatively modest nature of the remaining cricket fixtures scheduled at North Sydney Oval, suggesting the impact on the competition could be manageable.

“The logistics of bringing this game to life, if we could, involves a large fee in taking the pitch out,” said Dickson.

“What we're suggesting is that we would love to pay that.

“I understand we would displace some cricket clubs post that, but we would be happy to give a contribution to their club for not being able to play at North Sydney Oval.”

The Bears' push comes after the club unveiled its inaugural away jersey, which features several design elements inspired by the iconic North Sydney Bears teams of the 1990s.

While the franchise will enter the NRL from 2027 as the competition's newest club, the opportunity to bring old Bears supporters together at North Sydney Oval remains a significant part of its plans.

Bears legend Greg Florimo has also thrown his support behind the proposal, arguing that the request for one trial match should not be an unreasonable one.

“It's not much to ask,” said Bears legend Greg Florimo.

“It's one trial game. We're not going to be playing at North Sydney Oval all season, and we're not asking to come back to play an NRL match.

“But the opportunity to bring our community together here at our spiritual home is one we can't miss. It's important we get the message across to Cricket NSW – this is important to the community. Maybe they don't understand how important this is.

“If they can see sense, and the power of a game at North Sydney Oval, then we would be forever grateful. I believe we are still talking (to Cricket NSW), but there isn't a resolution just yet.

“Let's keep pushing the message, c'mon. Let's get the Bears back on Bear Park.

“Cricket NSW, the Perth Bears are coming to town, and we need a game at North Sydney Oval. Do us a solid.”