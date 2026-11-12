Josh Addo-Carr could be handed a shock lifeline by his former club, with the Melbourne Storm monitoring his uncertain future at Parramatta.

The winger's NRL career remains in limbo despite returning a negative B sample test following his drug-driving incident, with the Eels confirming they will not extend his contract beyond the 2027 season.

While Addo-Carr has been cleared by the NRL of any wrongdoing, Parramatta have informed the 31-year-old and his management that he is free to explore opportunities elsewhere immediately.

“The club has informed Josh and his management that it will not be seeking to extend his current contract beyond the end of the 2027 season,” Eels stated in a press release.

“Following these discussions, Josh and the club have mutually agreed that it is in his best interests to immediately explore opportunities elsewhere to give Josh the best opportunity to secure his future.

“The club will continue to support Josh as he considers his next opportunity."

Now Fox Sports is revealing that Melbourne are monitoring Addo-Carr's situation, potentially opening the door to a remarkable return to the club where he enjoyed the greatest success of his career.

The 'Fox' spent five seasons at the Storm between 2017 and 2021, establishing himself as one of the competition's most dangerous wingers under Craig Bellamy.

During that period, he collected two premierships in 2017 and 2020, while also claiming the Dally M Winger of the Year award in 2020.

However, a potential reunion would not necessarily be straightforward, with Melbourne needing to assess whether they could accommodate the veteran flyer under their salary cap.

The Storm are not desperately short of options on the wing, with Xavier Coates and new recruit Jamayne Isaako expected to occupy the two starting positions in 2027.

Moses Leo also provides another option, while emerging talent Hugo Peel is among the youngsters coming through the club's ranks.

Nevertheless, Addo-Carr's experience could appeal to Bellamy, particularly if Melbourne are looking to strengthen their depth with an established outside back.

The Storm currently have three spots available in their Top 30 roster for the 2027 season, although they may have other recruitment priorities to address before considering a move for the winger.

Another possibility could be Melbourne reassessing Addo-Carr as an option for the 2028 season, allowing him to remain at Parramatta throughout the final year of his existing contract.

That scenario could prove difficult for the winger, with his future at the Eels appearing increasingly uncertain and opportunities for regular first-grade football potentially limited.

Addo-Carr originally made his NRL debut with the Wests Tigers in 2016, playing nine games before making the move to Melbourne the following season.

He went on to feature in 118 games for the Storm, and a return to familiar surroundings could now offer a potential pathway to revitalising his career.