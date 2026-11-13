Bronson Xerri has opened up on his first few days as a Melbourne Storm player, the reasons behind his move and how next weeks activity will take him back to his four year suspension.

Storm's newest recruit fronted the media for the first time since arriving in Melbourne from Canterbury Bulldogs, with the outside back eager to embrace a fresh environment after a turbulent final season in Belmore.

The Bulldogs handed Xerri a rugby league lifeline in 2024 following his four-year doping suspension from Sharks, with the 26-year-old returning to the NRL and initially establishing himself as an important part of the club's backline.

However, despite being contracted through to the end of 2027, his future at the Bulldogs became increasingly uncertain as he fell out of favour early in the 2026 season.

A mid-season departure almost eventuated before Xerri ultimately remained at Belmore for the remainder of the campaign, with his looming exit continuing to dominate headlines before he officially signed with Melbourne.

Now beginning a new chapter under Bellamy, Xerri believes the move away is exactly what he needs to get his career back on track.

“I just wanted to get out of my comfort zone. Obviously Melbourne Storm is the best club in the NRL and I feel like to be the best version of myself I needed to come make this move. I haven't looked back since,” he told media.

The transition to Melbourne also means embracing the club's notoriously demanding pre-season, which includes recruits spending time working on local building sites.

For Xerri, the experience will provide a familiar reminder of life outside the NRL, having spent a long time away from the game during his ban.

“I got that (working out at building sites) next week so I am looking forward to it,” Xerri said.

“I had to experience it in the four year suspension that I had, I think it's a great opportunity for myself to get back on the tools and be grateful for what we have got here.”

While the prolonged nature of his departure from Canterbury attracted plenty of attention towards the back end of the season, Xerri admitted there were positives and negatives to how the move unfolded.

Asked whether he would have preferred an immediate switch during the off-season, similar to the AFL's trade period, the centre conceded it would have been nice to get the move out of the way sooner.

“I think because it's obviously a big move for myself to come down and move to a new city, I think it worked in my favour. But it also would've been nice to just rip that band-aid off and get into it straight away,” he shared.

“But, I am a firm believer in that everything happens for a reason.”

Reflecting on his 2026 campaign, Xerri was also honest about his own shortcomings, admitting he failed to reach the standards he expected of himself.

“It was disappointing for myself, I didn't really give it my all and obviously it showed. I think this is why this move was so important to me and I am truly grateful to Melbourne Storm,” he said.

“The sole reason (for the move) was to be the best version of myself and I truly believe this is the club to do that.”

Despite only being a couple of days into his new surroundings, Xerri has already begun to feel at “home” at the Storm, with the club's standards making an immediate impression.

The centre explained he is no stranger to the demands of an NRL pre-season and is prepared for the challenges ahead as he looks to earn his place in Bellamy's side.

“I know how a pre-season goes and every pre-season is hard,” he said when asked about Bellamy's notoriously gruelling sessions.

“So far it's been very enjoyable. We have a tough session today and I am looking forward to it.”

Xerri also remained open-minded about where he could feature in Melbourne's backline, insisting he is willing to play wherever the Storm coach believes he can have the greatest impact.

One of the biggest attractions of the move will also be the opportunity to experience life at AAMI Park as a home player, rather than an opposition player.

“It's one of the things I am looking forward to, a home game here,” he explained.

“I don't think I have ever won here as an away player. It is an exciting time to come as a Melbourne Storm player now and experience an actual home game here.”

After a disappointing 2026 season for not only Xerri but the Storm included, both parties are keen to have a fresh start in 2027, learn their lessons and go back to what they know they both can achieve.