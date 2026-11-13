Spencer Leniu could face an extended suspension following fresh allegations surrounding his conduct towards match officials in after Samoa's Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat to Australia.

Leniu was reportedly involved in another heated exchange with officials outside the sheds at Allianz Stadium after Samoa's controversial 44-12 loss to the Kangaroos.

The Daily Telegraph have now revealed that the latest allegations centre around an incident involving the prop's friends and family, who were initially denied access to the reserved area for players' loved ones after the match due to not having the correct accreditation.

Leniu is alleged to have continued his verbal abuse towards match officials following the incident, potentially adding to the disciplinary action already handed down by the match review process.

The 26-year-old was sin-binned during the semi-final after making comments directed towards referee Adam Gee, with the incident resulting in a Grade 3 charge.

That charge initially carried a two-match suspension, leaving Leniu facing a significant stint on the sidelines.

However, the fresh allegations could see the length of his ban increased, depending on the outcome of any further disciplinary action.

The incident comes at an inopportune time for Leniu, who is preparing for a fresh start in the NRL after securing a move to the Parramatta Eels.

Having only recently made the switch from the Roosters, the last thing Leniu, or the Eels for that matter need is an extended ban before he has even had the opportunity to pull on his new club's jersey.