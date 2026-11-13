Cook Islander brothers Hinckley and Esom Ioka are pressing towards making their mark in the NRL with their respective rugby league journeys starting to heat up.

Older brother Esom had a breakout World Cup campaign for the Aitu, and despite being ruled out of the tournament after the second match with a calf injury, he turned plenty of heads.

Zero Tackle understands Ioka has fielded interest in both Australia and England, with NRL and Super League offers surfacing as he weighs up his next career move following an impressive showing in the World Cup.

The nine-time Cook Islands international scored three tries against heavyweights New Zealand, with two of those four pointers coming in the form of long-range efforts against the Tier 1 Kiwi juggernaut.

An outside back with genuine speed to burn, Ioka also has experience in the fullback role at international level, with five Tests to his name in the one jersey.

At club level, Ioka played on the wing for the Brisbane Tigers in the QLD Cup during 2026, showcasing his elite ability to cross the white stripe with 22 tries in 21 outings for the club.

With 20 line breaks and an average of 126 running metres per game, Ioka is rounding out his game perfectly and is knocking on the doorstep of rising to NRL level after coming close in the North Queensland Cowboys system in 2025.

Meanwhile, younger brother Hinckley is building towards a strong future in the NRL after he was called upon to train with the Warriors NRL squad for this upcoming preseason.

The gifted youngster has had an impressive junior progression through the Warriors system, playing the 2026 season in SG Ball with expectation of a quick transition from the Under-19s competition to Jersey Flegg next year.

The rising junior played in the halves this season, but has the athleticism and skill to slot into the backline and is turning up the heat with his progression after his promotion to train with the NRL side.

The 18-year-old playmaker was crowned Finals MVP in the 2025 National Secondary School Champs, playing for Kelston Boys' High School and guiding his side to the Senior Boys Premiership.

They reclaimed the championship title after an eight-year national champs' drought.

Hinckley will be rubbing shoulders with some of the strongest halves in the NRL competition during what will be a rigorous preseason in Auckland.

With the Warriors losing three half options in 2026, including Luke Metcalf, Luke Hanson and Jett Cleary, plenty of opportunities have opened up for Ioka to progress through the ranks and impress coach Andrew Webster.