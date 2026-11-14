Matt Dufty has admitted he is beginning to worry about his NRL future, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback still without a contract for the 2027 season.

The 30-year-old enjoyed an impressive return to the competition this year, but with limited roster space at the Rabbitohs and no clarity over his future, the prospect of being left without a club is becoming increasingly real.

“I'm starting to stress a bit,” Dufty told the Sydney Morning Herald on his NRL future.

Dufty is not alone in waiting for a decision at South Sydney, with veteran teammate Cody Walker also yet to officially confirm his playing future.

However the five-eighth's situation is less worrying as Walker is understood to be ironing out the final details of a deal that would see him return for what is expected to be his final season in the NRL.

South Sydney currently have just one vacant spot in their Top 30 roster, which is likely to be reserved for Walker, leaving Dufty facing an increasingly difficult path towards a new deal.

The club would therefore need to make room elsewhere in its outside-back stocks to accommodate the fullback.

Winger Tyrone Munro is one player in the current squad whose future remains uncertain, having been ruled out for the entirety of the 2026 season following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Munro remains subject to the NRL's no-fault stand-down rule while awaiting a verdict, with his playing future still unclear.

For Dufty, the desire to continue playing is strong, particularly after rediscovering his enjoyment of the game during his return season.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Dufty admitted he was not done yet.

“I've still got a lot left in me, and this year made me realise that – returning to the NRL reinvigorated my love of the game,” he said.

“I'd like to think I can keep playing another few years. The game probably suits me a bit more now. There used to be a lot of wrestle and the bigger bodies, but with the rule changes, the ruck speed, it suits me, and teams are happy to opt for that smaller fullback who can try and break open a game.

“Consistency was a big thing for me before I went to England. This year when I came back, that was one area I was happiest with.”

Dufty featured in 15 games for the Rabbitohs throughout the season, eventually winning the fullback battle against Gray and starting in the club's semi-final defeat to Newcastle Knights.

His performances have given him reason to believe he can continue competing at NRL level, but with the 2027 season approaching and little movement on a contract, the uncertainty is beginning to take its toll.

A return to England is not something Dufty is particularly keen on, having made the decision to leave the Super League to be closer to his family.

He has since settled back into life in Australia and is reluctant to uproot his family again, particularly after recently getting married.

“I also got married in the off-season, the expenses this year have been ridiculous,” he added.

Despite the uncertainty, Dufty has already begun his own pre-season training and remains in contact with Bennett as he waits for an indication of where his future lies.

The ability to slot into another Sydney clubs squad is also difficult, with all rival teams already holding depth in the fullback position.

For now, Dufty is continuing to prepare as though he will have another season in the NRL, although whether that comes at South Sydney or elsewhere remains to be seen.