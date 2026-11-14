The South Sydney Rabbitohs have officially met with Sam Walker and his management as they look to secure the signature of the Sydney Roosters halfback for the 2027 NRL season.

As revealed by The Daily Telegraph, Rabbitohs representatives travelled to Brisbane to meet with Walker, who is currently in Kangaroos camp, to discuss a potential immediate move to the club.

Walker's uncertain future in Bondi was made clear late last month, when the Roosters confirmed he would not be at the club beyond 2027.

South Sydney are understood to believe Walker is interested in joining the club for the 'right reasons', with the meeting putting them in a strong position to secure his services ahead of rival suitors for 2028, or even next season.

However, any immediate move could come with a significant complication, with the Rabbitohs needing to farewell one of three established stars to accommodate the halfback.

The Daily Telegraph reports that one of Campbell Graham, Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton will have to exit immediately to fit in Walker next season.

Wighton is already understood to have gauged interest from Super League clubs, potentially opening the door for an immediate departure should South Sydney decide to move him on.

The development places the Rabbitohs firmly in the box seat for Walker, despite the PNG Chiefs and Canterbury Bulldogs also being linked with the former Roosters playmaker.

Walker is believed to be earning just over $1 million for the 2027 season under his current Roosters contract, with his departure expected to involve a significant financial arrangement between the clubs.

Due to his commitments with the Kangaroos and the Rugby League World Cup, Walker is unlikely to settle at a new club until late February, giving him limited time to transition into a new environment ahead of the season.

That would leave the Roosters responsible for paying up to three months of his salary, meaning his next club would need to cover approximately $750,000 of his remaining contract.

While Walker's future remains unresolved, South Sydney's face-to-face meeting represents a significant step in their pursuit of the 24-year-old, although the potential need to sacrifice an established player could prove the biggest hurdle in bringing him to Redfern.