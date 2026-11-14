The Manly Sea Eagles are at risk of losing one of their brightest young prospects, with Fijian international Caleb Navale rejecting the club's latest contract offer.
Navale has emerged as one of the top talents in the 2026 World Cup for the Bati, and with plenty of skillful ball playing and a solid leg drive, the 23-year-old is well suited for the modern game and touted as a future star.
Navale is off-contract at the end of the 2027 season, meaning he is currently free to speak with rival clubs to secure a deal beyond next season, with plenty of clubs expected to have a look.
Although, fresh reports from the Sydney Morning Herald reveal that Navale's camp has rejected the club's latest offer, sparking fears he could be lost to a rival team.
Navale seems to be the clear long-term option at lock to take over from Jake Trbojevic when he retires, but Manly may be tied up in other players, which could force Navale out the door.
The Sea Eagles are also working through extensions to Tom Trbojevic and fullback succession plan Lehi Hopoate, with two-year deals on the table to get the ball rolling.
Manly's salary cap has come into focus after speculation has built that they may be reaching close to full capacity, although CEO Jason King has brushed claims that the club is in trouble with their cap.
“We have some challenges to work through, but that's part of running an NRL club,” chief executive Jason King told the Sydney Morning Herald.