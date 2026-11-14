The Manly Sea Eagles are at risk of losing one of their brightest young prospects, with Fijian international Caleb Navale rejecting the club's latest contract offer.

Navale has emerged as one of the top talents in the 2026 World Cup for the Bati, and with plenty of skillful ball playing and a solid leg drive, the 23-year-old is well suited for the modern game and touted as a future star.

Navale is off-contract at the end of the 2027 season, meaning he is currently free to speak with rival clubs to secure a deal beyond next season, with plenty of clubs expected to have a look.

Although, fresh reports from the Sydney Morning Herald reveal that Navale's camp has rejected the club's latest offer, sparking fears he could be lost to a rival team.

Navale seems to be the clear long-term option at lock to take over from Jake Trbojevic when he retires, but Manly may be tied up in other players, which could force Navale out the door.

The Sea Eagles are also working through extensions to Tom Trbojevic and fullback succession plan Lehi Hopoate, with two-year deals on the table to get the ball rolling.

Manly's salary cap has come into focus after speculation has built that they may be reaching close to full capacity, although CEO Jason King has brushed claims that the club is in trouble with their cap.

“We have some challenges to work through, but that's part of running an NRL club,” chief executive Jason King told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Every club has its own set of circumstances and our responsibility is to manage ours in the best interests of Manly. I won't comment on our specific salary cap situation as that's confidential and it would be inappropriate to do so.

“But I can assure you that we remain compliant with the rules.

“Don't forget prudent cap management is an ongoing and dynamic process – it's not something you simply set and forget.

“Our focus is firmly on where we're going. That means making considered decisions, sometimes difficult ones, to best position the club for success.”

King is entering his second year at head office after taking over from Tony Mestrov in January this year.