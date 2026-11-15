Former Western Reds player Mark Geyer firmly believes the Perth Bears will qualify for the NRL finals in 2027.

The Bears are closing in on beginning their inaugural pre-season on Australia's West Coast, and the rugby league legend who was a marquee signing for the former Western Australian club is confident they can shock many.

Geyer signed with the Reds as a high-profile addition to the club, playing in their first season in 1995 until 1997.

The Reds impressed many to begin their campaign in 1995, winning half of their games in their first season, in which Geyer believes the NRL's 18th side can replicate the same magic.

“History will definitely repeat itself. This Bears side can win half their games next season. They could shock rugby league and play finals footy, of course they can. They will be the wildcard,” Mark Geyer told News Corp.

“Sometimes you can get caught-up in trying to buy a comp, like some other franchises. But one thing we did with the Western Reds, we were all misfits from different parts of the world but we galvanised straight away and won 11 of 22 games in our first season when everyone thought we would come last.

“I think this side can win most of their home matches because it be hard going over there for opposition sides and that gives me hope that history can repeat itself.

“There's no way they will finish last. The fact Perth has a rugby league team again and my young bloke is part of it brings back great memories. It's a great synergy. Mavrik is pumped.”

Meanwhile, history has a great way of repeating itself, with Geyer's son Mavrik set to don the Bears colours as an inaugural player come Round 1 in 2027.

"Dad always talks about his time in Perth, so to be part of the Bears from the very start is something special for our family. I grew up hearing those stories, and now I get to make some of my own. Pulling this jersey on for the first time is a moment I won't forget," Mavrik said during the week.

The Bears are expected to line up with a mixed range of youth and seasoned NRL players in 2027, headlined by Gehamat Shibasaki, Tyran Wishart, Nick Meaney, Toby Sexton and Siosifa Talakai.

The club is also hoping to secure Matt Burton and has tabled him a lengthy offer to make the switch to Perth for 2028, with hopes it can be negotiated for an earlier arrival next season.

By the end of November, the full squad is expected to be relocated and ready to rip in for a rigorous preseason ahead of their 2027 entry.