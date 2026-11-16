The Melbourne Storm's fight to retain Stefano Utoikamanu beyond the end of 2027 has taken a twist, with the revelation the Sydney Roosters are not the only club interested in his signature.

The Roosters were revealed as the likely club to sign Utoikamanu in the days leading up to November 1, with the prop off-contract at the end of 2027.

Trent Robinson's side are about to begin something of a full-scale rebuild, with the tri-colours losing a host of talent at the end of 2026 and 2027.

While Sam Walker's departure at the end of 2027 frees up more than a million dollars per season, the Roosters have also lost Spencer Leniu, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Daniel Tupou and Daly Cherry-Evans ahead of 2027.

James Tedesco is then likely to retire at either the end of 2027 or 2028, pending his fitness, although he has indicated at this stage he is likely to play on in 2028.

The Roosters identified Herbie Farnworth and Utoikamanu as their key post November 1 contracts, and it's understood they would have blown the Storm out of the water money-wise in a two-horse race given Melbourne's issues with the salary cap, caused in large part by the big offers and deals they have out to their spine.

Melbourne have offered Utoikamanu a new deal, but he is yet to sign.

It's understood per News Corp that the Dolphins, Gold Coast Titans, Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons have now also all expressed interest in the off-contract prop who has 127 NRL games, 3 State of Origins for New South Wales and 7 internationals split between Samoa and Tonga under his belt.

Of those clubs, the Titans may be the best placed to sign him given Moeaki Fotuaika is set to leave at the end of 2027, being already in talks with the PNG Chiefs, while the Eels have signed Spencer Leniu, but will likely lose Junior Paulo to retirement at the end of 2027 and have plenty of money to play with.

The Dolphins want more forwards, but have little in the way of salary cap space to do so - although that could change if Herbie Farnworth and Jack Bostock depart.

The Dragons, who are in talks to sign Bostock, do have some salary cap available, but are unlikely to use it on forwards given Keaon Koloamatangi has signed, and their excellent crop of young forwards have all been locked in long-term.

The Roosters remain the favourites to land his signature.