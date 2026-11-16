South Sydney Rabbitohs second-rower David Fifita is set to re-sign with the club on a long-term deal, although the money involved is still unclear.

The second-rower is off-contract at the end of 2027, having joined the Rabbitohs ahead of 2026.

That move saw him sign a two-year deal, with the Maroubra-based outfit taking over the remainder of the Titans contract, who released him.

The two clubs shared his wage throughout 2025 and 2026 following a breakdown in the relationship between Fifita and the Titans, with the parties ultimately choosing to go their separate ways.

Fifita, one of the game's most damaging second-rowers on his day, rediscovered something near his best touch for the Rabbitohs during 2026, with the change of scenery and linking back up with Wayne Bennett doing him a world of good.

News Corp are now reporting is set to re-sign with the Rabbitohs, and while the length of the deal hasn't been revealed, previous reports suggest it will run for at least three years - tying him at the Rabbitohs through to the end of 2030.

The Rabbitohs signing Fifita would lock up a big part of their side moving forward given the club have already signed Tallis Duncan to run out in the other second-row spot for the long-term.

Other clubs could well have come to the table for Fifita in a market that has seen the value of second-rowers increase rapidly.

While Jacob Preston re-signed with the Bulldogs ahead of November 1 on a figure believed to be worth around $850,000 per year, both Liam Martin and Hudson Young are set to earn more than seven figures from the start of 2028.

It could have left Fifita exploring his options away from a stretched South Sydney salary cap, but with Wayne Bennett set to coach on beyond the end of 2027, he has no interest in leaving the club who have turned his career around.

The second-rower, who started his career back in 2018 at the Broncos, spent 2021 through 2025 at the Titans, before managing 17 games for the Rabbitohs in 2026 where he scored six tries and 21 offloads while running for 139 metres per game.