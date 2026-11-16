South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed veteran Cody Walker has re-signed for one season putting the speculation to bed of an exit from the club.

Walker's new deal also contains a club activation option for another year if borh parties choose to have him continue playing in 2028.

The classy five-eighth is still at the top of his game, despite the fact he will be 37-years-old come Round 1 in 2027.

Walker finished this year with the third most try assists in the competition (26), second in linebreak assists (27), and first in linebreak involvements with 34.

The club also confirmed his son, Kian, has joined the South Sydney pathways for 2027 and 2028, hoping to keep the Walker legacy in red and green well beyond his NRL retirement.

Walker said he is thrilled to be remaining with the club he made his NRL debut with over ten years ago.

“It's exciting times here at South Sydney as we have a squad and a club here that is ready for success,” Walker said in a Rabbitohs statement.

“We have a strong roster on the field, smart coaches and staff off the field, and a club that is set up well to support us and give us the best chance to achieve the success that we all want.

“I feel fresh and ready to go for another season and I'm looking forward to working hard alongside my teammates to get ready for a big season that is ahead of us.

“I'm truly honoured to represent this Club and the region of South Sydney. The Rabbitohs mean so much to so many people and that is something that is not lost on me or my family.

“I'm also a really proud dad right now, seeing my son Kian have the opportunity to learn and develop at the Rabbitohs.

“There isn't a better Club for him to be part of for his growth and development as a player and as a young man, and I can't wait to watch him wear the red and green for the Harold Matthews team next year.

“The Rabbitohs really are our family and I'm so happy to be extending my career at the Club whilst my eldest son begins his career in the same colours.”

With reports emerging of Sam Walker speaking to the Rabbitohs following his contract fallout with the Roosters, it is now looking less likely that the QLD Maroons halfback will join the Bunnies in 2027.

Many tipped the 2026 premiership-winning halfback to jump across town immediately if he were to sign for the Rabbitohs.

Now, it marks an intriguing few weeks to see the puzzle pieces come together for his future in the NRL, and provides more clarity that he is likely to remain in Bondi for 2027.

The Rabbitohs have recruited Payne Haas upfront to bolster their middle pack and strengthen their chances of a premiership raid next season.

With the five-time NSW Blues representative inking a fresh deal, it is almost certain he will finish his NRL career as a one-club legend.

Walker is set to notch up 250 NRL games in Round 3 next season, and if he plays on in 2028, he will be close to reaching the prestigious 300-game barrier.