The NRL's 2027 Magic Round draw has officially been released, with all 18 clubs set to descend on Brisbane for an expanded nine-game weekend at Suncorp Stadium.

The four-day event will take place from Wednesday May 12th to Sunday May 16th, with the Women's State of Origin bumped from Suncorp Stadium.

With the Perth Bears entering the competition as the NRL's 18th team, the annual rugby league spectacle will feature an additional match, ensuring every club gets an opportunity to feature across the weekend.

In 2026 we saw the Women's State of Origin open the tournament on the Thursday evening, followed by two Friday games and three games on both Saturday and Sunday.

In 2027, the extra match-up will take place on the Thursday evening at 7:50pm, with the Women's game pushed a day earlier and moved to Townsville.

The draw has delivered several blockbuster match-ups, including the Panthers vs Broncos to open the curtains on the Thursday evening, while the Roosters vs Dolphins shapes as another must-watch clash.

Here is the complete breakdown of the 2027 NRL Magic Round draw.

Thursday, 13 May

7:50pm: Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos (Nine)

Friday, 14 May

6:00pm: Wests Tigers vs Canberra Raiders (Kayo)

8:00pm: Sydney Roosters vs The Dolphins (Nine)

Saturday, 15 May

3:00pm: Perth Bears vs Parramatta Eels (Kayo)

5:30pm: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs North Queensland Cowboys (Kayo)

7:35pm: Cronulla Sharks vs Melbourne Storm (Kayo)

Sunday, 16 May

2:00pm: Gold Coast Titans vs Manly Sea Eagles (Kayo)

4:05pm: New Zealand Warriors vs St George Illawarra Dragons (Nine)

6:25pm: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights (Kayo)