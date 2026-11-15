Sydney Roosters, NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroos fullback James Tedesco has confirmed he has retired from international rugby league.

Tedesco, who played second fiddle to Reece Walsh throughout the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, played in one group stage game against Fiji, and spent the final minutes of Sunday evening's dominant final win against New Zealand on the field for Kevin Walters.

In doing so, the champion fullback, who is maybe the best of his generation, notched up his 15th Test for Australia, and confirmed when speaking to Channel 7 after fulltime that it would be his last appearance in green and gold, with the tournament marking his return to international rugby league after three years away.

"Well it's been three years since I put this jersey on so just to be a part of this group and whatever my role was in this team, I was happy with," Tedesco said.

"Obviously I got the game early which I was happy with and then just to play my role with the squad.

"It's really special, this is my last time wearing this Australian jersey so to finish by winning a World Cup, it's special."

Tedesco, who was originally likely to miss selection for the tournament, was picked ahead of the likes of Dylan Edwards, aided by the fact Kalyn Ponga decided to play for New Zealand.

It was widely assumed Tedesco would have played in the 2025 Ashes series owing to other injuries had he not succumbed to an injury himself.

The NSW Blues representative is still likely to make himself available at that level next year, even as his career draws to a close.

He recently confirmed he wants to play on until at least the end of 2028, but is in no rush to sign a contract extension with the Roosters as he evaluates his career season by season.

The fullback, currently off-contract at the end of 2027, will have a key role to play at club level for the defending premiers next year as they prepare for an exodus of experience and talent, led by Daly Cherry-Evans, Daniel Tupou and Mark Nawaqanitawase.

Tedesco, in winning the World Cup, takes out the three prizes in the game for 2026, having also won the premiership and State of Origin series, while his grand final performance against the Newcastle Knights was also good enough to claim the Clive Churchill Medal.