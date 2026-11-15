South Sydney Rabbitohs centre Jack Wighton has humorously responded to the speculation of an exit at Heffron Park.

Wighton's name has surfaced for a potential departure from the Rabbitohs following reported meetings between the club and Roosters star Sam Walker last week.

Walker will not be at the Roosters beyond 2027, with an early exit and potential arrival at South Sydney floated for as soon as next season.

Although reports emerging suggested that for the Rabbitohs to fit Walker into the cap, they may need to free up space elsewhere, with Wighton's name coming into focus.

The former Raiders star then went to his social media to give an update on his current contract status.

"How good's life trying to enjoy my Sunday, and every man and (their) dog's trying to sack me," Wighton wrote on his Instagram yesterday.

Wighton is on a reported $900,000, with his contract expiring at the end of the 2027 season.

Rabbitohs teammate Campbell Graham has also floated around in reports as an option for an early exit to accommodate Walker.

South Sydney currently roster one of the strongest forward packs in the competition, and a back line that is star-studded with representative experience.

The club added Payne Haas to its playing list, propelling further expectations of a strong Rabbitohs lineup next season.

With Cody Walker winding down his time in the NRL, the club lacks experience in the halves with young talents Ashton Ward, Jayden Sullivan and Jamie Humphreys totalling 119 games between all three.

It may prove to be their Achilles heel if they cannot land an experienced winner like Walker to steer the side around the park.

It is now understood that Trent Robinson and the Roosters are open to keeping Walker in their starting lineup for 2027, believing his presence at halfback is the only way to secure back to back titles.

If the Rabbitohs were to strike on Walker for either now or 2028, the QLD Maroons and premiership-winning halfback would perfectly round out the Rabbitohs' lineup and place them in the box seat for an era of dominance.