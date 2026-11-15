Kevin Walters has been offered an unprecedented opportunity to remain as Australian Kangaroos coach despite taking up a three-year deal with English Super League club St Helens ahead of the 2027 season.

Walters has enjoyed a remarkable start to life as national coach, guiding Australia to a dominant 32-12 victory over New Zealand in Sunday's Rugby League World Cup final.

The result extended his perfect record in charge of the Kangaroos to eight wins from eight matches, having gone two years undefeated since taking over the role.

Despite committing his immediate coaching future to St Helens, The Daily Telegraph has revealed that Walters could now become an exception to a long-standing rule that has prevented club coaches from simultaneously taking charge of the Australian side.

Club coaches have traditionally been prohibited from holding the Kangaroos position following a selection scandal involving Terry Fearnley in 1985.

However, the Australian Rugby League Commission is understood to be keen to honour an agreement previously offered to Walters, which would see him remain in the role until the end of 2028.

Walters was offered a two-year extension earlier this year before ultimately agreeing to join St Helens on a three-year contract.

The ARLC now wants the former Broncos coach to continue leading the green and gold, with his international commitments not expected to clash with his responsibilities in the Super League.

While Walters is yet to confirm whether he will accept the opportunity, the dual role remains possible as next year's Pacific Championship does not clash with his St Helen's commitments in the Super League.

His potential retention also comes after Mal Meninga stepped down from the Kangaroos role before him, with the legendary coach instead choosing clubland and taking charge of the new Perth Bears franchise.

There has been little doubt surrounding the ARLC's satisfaction with Walters, with NRL Executive Chairman Peter V'landys previously making his position clear ahead of Sunday's World Cup triumph.

"We're very, very happy with Kevvie. I think he's doing a fantastic job," he told the media.

"I have a lot of time for Kevin because people don't see the hard work he puts into it, the football intellect he has and the experience he has.

"We couldn't be happier with Kevin as coach of Australia."

His influence has also been evident within the playing group, with playmaker Tom Dearden praising the way Walters has embraced the history and tradition of representing Australia.

"Kevvie does such a great job of bringing the history of the Kangaroos into camp," Dearden said.

"He's always telling stories and has that passion about playing for Australia.

"You hear Kevvie talk and hear how passionate he is about this team, coaching and representing the Kangaroos.

"That filters throughout the whole team ... everyone loves playing for Kevvie."

For his part, Walters remained tight-lipped about his future following Australia's World Cup final victory, instead choosing to enjoy the moment with his players.

"I don't know what is happening," Walters told media after Sunday's victory.

"I will enjoy this. I love coaching these guys while I can."

With an unblemished record, strong backing from the game's governing body and a playing group firmly behind him, Walters now appears to have the opportunity to continue leading the Kangaroos while embarking on his next chapter in England.