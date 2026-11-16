Pre-season training is here. For the professionals, anyway. And for the local footy clubs coached by blokes who reckon they would've made the NRL if not for that knee injury at 17.

As the rugby league calendar starts to turn towards another season, players at every level will be getting back into the swing of things. And with summer approaching, that means plenty of running, fitness work and training sessions in warmer conditions.

Hydration is an important part of preparing for exercise, particularly when you're sweating through a tough session. Whether you're working through a gruelling pre-season block or trying to keep up with the fitness standards set by a coach whose playing career peaked in the under-18s, having fluids on hand is a good place to start.

For those days when electrolyte replacement is appropriate, having the right gear in your kit bag is worth considering, too. Enter Hydralyte's new Stick Sachets.

The latest addition to the Australian brand's range brings its electrolyte powder into a lightweight, portable format designed for life on the go. The sachets can be tucked into a gym bag, kept in the car or packed alongside the rest of your training gear, ready to be prepared according to the directions on the label.

It's a convenient new format for players juggling work, training and the long list of commitments that come with playing footy, without compromising on Hydralyte's scientifically formulated approach to rehydration and electrolyte replacement.

The Stick Sachets come in a range of flavours, including Apple Blackcurrant, Orange and Colour Free Lemonade in the 10-pack range. The 24-pack range also includes Watermelon Burst and the Fruity Bliss multipack, featuring Watermelon Burst, Orange and Passionfruit.

They're available through leading pharmacies, including Chemist Warehouse, as well as Woolworths, Coles or online at Amazon, making them easy to find ahead of the summer training block.

Of course, hydration isn't just something to think about when you're running repeat efforts until your legs give out. Hot weather, travel and other everyday activities can also contribute to fluid loss, making it important to pay attention to your hydration needs throughout the day.

So, whether you're preparing for a big pre-season session or getting organised for a busy summer, having the essentials sorted before you leave home is never a bad idea.

Just don't ask the coach to demonstrate the drills. He's still telling the boys about the NRL contract he would've signed if not for that knee injury.

Always read the label and follow the directions for use.

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning the website may earn a commission from any revenue generated from this article.