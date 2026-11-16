Round 14 of the 2027 NRL season will mark the inaugural 'Queensland Round' at Suncorp Stadium, with all four Sunshine State clubs facing off.

Queensland's most iconic stadium will host two blockbuster rivalry matches, including the Broncos hosting the Titans on Saturday night, while the Dolphins will face the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos and Titans have been going head-to-head for 20 years now, strengthening their south-east Queensland rivalry.

It has led to the Broncos being crowned the 'big brother' over the Titans, with Brisbane taking a 28-14 winning record with one draw since Gold Coast's inception in 2007.

The last time the two faced off was in Round 14 this year, with Titans fullback Keano Kini stealing the spotlight with a brilliant individual performance, sending the Titans back to the Glitter Strip with the two points.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have won the last five in a row against the Cowboys, and are expected to attract a huge crowd on a Brisbane afternoon following the Dolphin's impressive 2026 season, reaching the preliminary finals.

The NRL's introduction of 'Queensland Round' is a clear initiative to get more footy at Suncorp Stadium following the long-term fan-favourite Magic Round, only a month or so earlier.

Magic Round remains circled on the calendar every year for rugby league fanatics, with a festival-like atmosphere expected to follow for Queensland Round in 2027.