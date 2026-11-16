The PNG Hunters have confirmed the return of homegrown talent Gairo Voro in 2027, seeing him take another step forward towards the Chiefs main squad ahead of 2028.

As first revealed by Zero Tackle last month, Voro will not be extending at the London Broncos despite their impending promotion into the Super League, instead returning home to develop his craft before he links up with the Chiefs.

Voro is currently signed under a development deal with the 19th franchise for 2028, however his World Cup performance with the Kumuls showed he is worthy of a spot in the Top 30 instead.

The early move back home will allow him to establish a closer bond with the Chiefs and also give back to the Hunters where his career started.

SP PNG Hunters Chief Executive Officer Scott Barker stated the signing was a significant boost for the club, aswell at thanking the Chiefs role in getting talent to return home.

“To have a player of Gairo's calibre choose to come home to the SP PNG Hunters, particularly when he had a number of other opportunities available to him, is something we're incredibly proud of,” Barker said.

“Gairo has had an outstanding year. His performances in London and on the international stage have shown everyone what an exciting talent he is, and it's no surprise that there was considerable interest in securing his signature.

“But what makes this story particularly special is that, despite all those opportunities, Gairo wanted to come home. Being closer to his family and having the opportunity to represent the Hunters again was incredibly important to him.

“That's something we really value as a club. The Hunters have always been about more than just rugby league. We represent our people, our communities and our country, and Gairo's decision reflects exactly what that means.

“I want to sincerely thank the PNG Chiefs organisation for their collaboration and support, not only in relation to Gairo, but more broadly in helping create opportunities for players to return to Papua New Guinea and represent the Hunters in 2027."

Voro made his QLD Cup debut for the Hunters in 2024, continuing to impress under them in 2025 before making the move to the London Broncos in 2026.

The 23-year-old will join pre-season training with the Hunters in the coming weeks, with his addition set to give the club a major boost for 2027.