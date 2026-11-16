The NRL draw is expected to be released in full later this week, and one detail that is still hazy is exactly how byes will be distributed throughout 2027.

The arrival of the Perth Bears means the competition jumps to 18 teams, and removes the need for byes, but it's clear there will still be three per side.

The CBA agreed to by the players union and NRL means games are capped at 24 per club in the regular season, and with dates already locked in for the start of the season, the Origin period, and the grand final, it means the 27-round structure is going nowhere.

Zero Tackle inquiries haven't been met with any affirmative answer at the time of publication around the season structure, so we thought we'd have a crack at working out exactly what the structure of byes might look like when the fixtures do release.

Three byes per club means that, in total, there needs to be 54 byes across the course of the year.

That, in a far too easy world, would simply mean there is two per round, but the NRL haven't brought in an 18th team to never have a ninth game per week, as the Magic Round fixtures released this morning confirmed.

That means it is going to be all over the place.

Season dates and structure

The season kicks off in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 28 (Australian time), with Magic Round scheduled for the weekend of May 12 through May 16 - that is Round 11.

Origin will be played on May 26, June 16 and July 7, with the NRL grand final being played on October 3 - that means the finals series begins on the weekend of September 12.

It leaves the season looking like this:

Round 1: Sunday, February 28 (Las Vegas) and Thursday, March 4 - Sunday, March 7

Round 2: Thursday, March 11 - Sunday, March 14

Round 3: Thursday, March 18 - Sunday, March 21

Round 4: Thursday, March 25 - Monday, March 29 (Easter Weekend)

Round 5: Thursday, April 1 - Sunday, April 4

Round 6: Thursday, April 8 - Sunday, April 11

Round 7: Thursday, April 15 - Sunday, April 18

Round 8: Thursday, April 22 - Sunday, April 25 (Anzac weekend)

Round 9: Thursday, April 29 - Sunday, May 2

Round 10: Thursday, May 6 - Sunday, May 9

Round 11: Thursday, May 13 - Sunday, May 16 (Magic Round)

Round 12: Thursday, May 20 - Sunday, May 23

State of Origin Game 1: Wednesday, May 26 (Sydney)

Round 13: Friday, May 28 - Sunday, May 30

Round 14: Thursday, June 3 - Sunday, June 6

Round 15: Thursday, June 10 - Monday, June 14 (King's Birthday weekend)

State of Origin Game 2: Wednesday, June 16 (Auckland)

Round 16: Friday, June 18 - Sunday, June 20

Round 17: Thursday, June 24 - Sunday, June 27

Round 18: Thursday, July 1 - Sunday, July 4

State of Origin Game 3: Wednesday, July 8 (Brisbane)

Round 19: Friday, July 9 - Sunday, July 11

Round 20: Thursday, July 15 - Sunday, July 18

Round 21: Thursday, July 22 - Sunday, July 25

Round 22: Thursday, July 29 - Sunday, August 1

Round 23: Thursday, August 5 - Sunday, August 8

Round 24: Thursday, August 12 - Sunday, August 15

Round 25: Thursday, August 19 - Sunday, August 22

Round 26: Thursday, August 26 - Sunday, August 29

Round 27: Thursday, September 2 - Sunday, September 5

Finals Week 1: Thursday, September 9 - Sunday, September 12

Finals Week 2: Friday September 17 - Sunday, September 19

Finals Week 3: Friday, September 24 - Sunday, September 26

Grand final: Sunday, October 3

Origin period byes

There should be a very simple way to do this - every single team has two of their three byes during the Origin period.

That means, in total, there would be 36 across the impacted rounds.

Based on last year, five games per week were played in the rounds leading up to Origin.

We suspect that will be the same this year, although we are going to argue for six games on the King's Birthday weekend, when there will be a Monday afternoon game.

That allows for eight byes before Games 1 and 3, and six before Game 2.

With another 14 byes required, we are handing out four per round after each Origin game for another 12, and an additional 2 byes in the full round between Game 2 and 3.

The rest of the byes

That ultimately leaves every team with one bye at either the start or end of the season outside of the Origin window.

In total, nine rounds need to be allocated two byes, with it impossible to only have one team sitting out per week.

We expect the season to start with a bang, with all teams playing up to the Easter weekend, before we roll in to the first block of byes, encompassing the next six weeks, and allowing all teams to play on the Anzac weekend.

It means Rounds 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 all have two byes and eight games, before a full round resumes in Brisbane for magic round.

At the tail end of the season, Rounds 20 and 21 should be scheduled as full rounds after the Origin period, before Rounds 22, 23, 24, and 25 make up the remaining byes, with two full rounds then scheduled to end the season.

That would ultimately leave the season looking something like this.

How byes should look in 2027

Round 1: 0 byes, 9 games

Round 2: 0 byes, 9 games

Round 3: 0 byes, 9 games

Round 4: 0 byes, 9 games

Round 5: 2 byes, 8 games

Round 6: 2 byes, 8 games

Round 7: 2 byes, 8 games

Round 8: 0 byes, 9 games

Round 9: 2 byes, 8 games

Round 10: 2 byes, 8 games

Round 11: 0 byes, 9 games

Round 12: 8 byes, 5 games

Round 13: 4 byes, 7 games

Round 14: 0 byes, 9 games

Round 15: 6 byes, 6 games

Round 16: 4 byes, 7 games

Round 17: 0 byes, 9 games

Round 18: 8 byes, 5 games

Round 19: 4 byes, 7 games

Round 20: 0 byes, 9 games

Round 21: 0 byes, 9 games

Round 22: 2 byes, 8 games

Round 23: 2 byes, 8 games

Round 24: 2 byes, 8 games

Round 25: 2 byes, 8 games

Round 26: 0 byes, 9 games

Round 27: 0 byes, 9 games