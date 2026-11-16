Each off-season we take a chance to look back, and celebrate, the best of the best from the previous NRL season.
Today we are here to look at the wingers, a position I would argue is becoming more important by the year.
No longer are wingers just there to catch and fall. They're not expected to run like props, leap like fullbacks and tackle like centres. Easy, right?
This year we were treated by some of the greatest wing play I believe we have ever seen. Limiting this to just 10 was very difficult.
10. Phillip Sami
100% the most slept on winger in the competition. I fully admit that I've probably underrated him here, such were his monster efforts for the Titans in 2026.
He ran out 24 times for the Gold Coast this year for 15 tries, 14 line-breaks, 88 tackle breaks and a ridiculous 224 run metres per game.
17 times he topped 200 metres this year. In a side that was nearly always on the back foot. His signing is huge for the Dragons next year.