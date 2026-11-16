Each off-season we take a chance to look back, and celebrate, the best of the best from the previous NRL season.

Today we are here to look at the wingers, a position I would argue is becoming more important by the year.

No longer are wingers just there to catch and fall. They're not expected to run like props, leap like fullbacks and tackle like centres. Easy, right?

This year we were treated by some of the greatest wing play I believe we have ever seen. Limiting this to just 10 was very difficult.