The PNG Chiefs have confirmed their interest in Sam Walker as they get set to launch a monster play for the disgruntled Sydney Roosters halfback.

Walker will leave the Roosters at the end of 2027, although will likely see out the coming season in red, white and blue.

He has been heavily linked to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and other clubs are also understood to be monitoring the situation, with there still being a chance he heads elsewhere for 2027.

The Chiefs are understood to be ready to make an offer worth as much as $1.7 million per season for Walker, although are still balancing their salary cap which has become a question mark already, owing to spending more than $5 million across their first eight players.

Willie Peters, who is preparing to take over as the inaugural coach of the outfit, confirmed the club are all in for Sam Walker though following negotiations breaking down with the Roosters, who sensationally pulled their contract offer off the table in the days leading up to November 1.

“Yes, he is someone we would look at,” Peters told News Corp.

“If Sam is keen and sees us as a club he wants to play for, and he believes the players around him can help his game and the staff can help his game, I would certainly like Sam Walker as a player, that's for sure.

“But I have always said that we're looking at players who want to come over and play in PNG for the right reasons.

“We want players that want to be here, that are coming over and see the vision of what we (PNG's football staff) see at the moment.”

Halfback is the next big bridge to cross for the Chiefs, and after missing out on Zane Harrison and Nathan Cleary, Walker is the big fish left on the open market, and could form a dangerous halves combination with Jarome Luai, who was the club's first player to sign on.

Walker is understood to be weighing up the idea of moving to Port Moresby, although not totally sold on the idea yet with the Rabbitohs very much still in the picture.

The Chiefs are also believed to be in negotiations with Ben Talty and Jack Williams as they look to beef up their forward pack.