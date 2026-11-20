The NRL draw for the 2027 season has been announced. Here is where you can find which clubs play each other twice next season.
The Brisbane Broncos shape up with a tough draw heading into 2027 following a shaky title defence season.
Meanwhile, the Perth Bears have a chance to get two points against a few clubs who fell in the bottom nine this year.
Here is every club's double-ups for 2027 below:
Brisbane Broncos: Sydney Roosters, North Queensland Cowboys, Gold Coast Titans, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Penrith Panthers, New Zealand Warriors.
Canberra Raiders: Perth Bears, Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm, Cronulla Sharks, North Queensland Cowboys, Wests Tigers.
Canterbury Bulldogs: Parramatta Eels, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Wests Tigers, Perth Bears, Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra Dragons.
Cronulla Sharks:St George Illawarra Dragons, Penrith Panthers, Melbourne Storm, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors.
Gold Coast Titans: Sea Eagles, Canberra Raiders, Brisbane Broncos, Perth Bears, Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys, Dolphins.
Manly Sea Eagles: Perth Bears, Gold Coast Titans, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels, Dolphins, Newcastle Knights, Melbourne Storm.
Melbourne Storm: Dolphins, Sydney Roosters, New Zealand Warriors, Canberra Raiders, Cronulla Sharks, South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Newcastle Knights: Wests Tigers, Gold Coast Titans, Cronulla Sharks, Manly Sea Eagles, Parramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys.
New Zealand Warriors: Penrith Panthers, Newcastle Knights, Melbourne Storm, St George Illawarra Dragons, Brisbane Broncos, Cronulla Sharks.
North Queensland Cowboys: St George Illawarra Dragons, Brisbane Broncos, Wests Tigers, Dolphins, Canberra Raiders, Newcastle Knights, Gold Coast Titans.
Parramatta Eels: Bulldogs, Manly Sea Eagles, Sydney Roosters, New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers, Newcastle Knights, Wests Tigers.
Perth Bears: Manly Sea Eagles, Wests Tigers, St George Illawarra Dragons, Gold Coast Titans, Dolphins, Canterbury Bulldogs.
Penrith Panthers: Warriors, Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks, Canterbury Bulldogs, Brisbane Broncos, Parramatta Eels, Wests Tigers.
South Sydney Rabbitohs: Sydney Roosters, Manly Sea Eagles, St George Illawarra Dragons, Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs, Cronulla Sharks.
St George Illawarra Dragons: North Queensland Cowboys, South Sydney Rabbitohs, New Zealand Warriors, Canberra Raiders, Perth Bears, Canterbury Bulldogs, Cronulla Sharks.
Sydney Roosters: Brisbane Broncos, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels, Melbourne Storm, Penrith Panthers, Dolphins, Canterbury Bulldogs.
The Dolphins: Melbourne Storm, North Queensland Cowboys, Manly Sea Eagles, Sydney Roosters, Brisbane Broncos, Perth Bears, Gold Coast Titans.
Wests Tigers: Perth Bears, Parramatta Eels, Canterbury Bulldogs, Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys, Penrith Panthers, Canberra Raiders.