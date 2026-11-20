After what seems like the longest off-season of all time, we can finally talk about some rugby league again.

The 2027 NRL draw has dropped and fans are scrambling to both book trips to see their teams, and also find a way to frame the draw to make it look like their team has been unfairly dealt with.

Today is a genuine highlight day off the off-season. Time to book flights, roster off work, wind up your mates and plan for some amazing games of footy.

Every game is a highlight for rugby league nerds like me, but there are some games that just stand out.

Here are ten that I am very excited about. These aren't always the biggest games, or clashes of the titans etc, but for reasons outlined below are just games that have struck my interest.

Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights - Round 10

The Grand Final "rematch" is always the first game people look for. Outside of their own team's fixtures anyway.

The Roosters lifted the crown last season by the slimmest of margins and you just know the Knights want to strike a blow here.

Ponga vs Tedesco headlines an set of all star clashes. Dylan Brown should be back on deck. Who knows what Sam Walker's situation will be by then.

An early treat for NRL fans. Just quietly, no there's no "revenge" on the line here, just two competitions points. Sweet, delicious competition points.

The Dolphins vs Brisbane Broncos - Round 6

This game means more than any "rivalry" that has lasted all of four NRL seasons. The "this is our house" post-try celebration has become brilliant theatre within itself.

The Broncos, traditional powerhouses vs. The Dolphins, the current best side in QLD due to their hosting a Prelim last year.

Staggs vs Farnworth. Walsh vs. The Hammer. Michael Maguire vs. Kristian Woolf. The Chelsea Dagger vs. the Phins trumpets.

If both teams enter this game in good form and there's no rain around, this could be the game of the season.

Sydney Roosters vs The Dolphins - Round 11 (Magic Round)

I'm 50/50 on Magic Round. I love the theatre of it. I loved being there years ago. It also seems to drag on and a lot of people leave for the Sunday evening/night game.

This year's bill looks ok. You never really know how sides will be travelling after two and a bit months, but there is obvious headliner.

The Premiers are in town "hosting" the Phins in a rematch of the Prelim Final back in late September.

The crowd will be huge, and split due to the makeup of the weekend, so the atmosphere should be second to none. This game is the jewel of the Magic Round crown.

Cronulla Sharks vs St George-Illawarra Dragons - Round 3

This is purely for my own enjoyment. Despite a few results in the past two years, the Sharks have had the wood over the Dragons for many years.

Both sets of fans refer to the other as "little brother" and previous results, and form, go out the window in this fixture.

The Dragons enter the content looking like a completely different side than years gone by. Their fans have been talking a big game.

Sharks fans are equally as chirpy. Only one team can leave this game happy with the result. The Local Derby doesn't mean as much outside of southern Sydney but it means a lot to me.

Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels - Round 4 (Easter Monday)

This is, undoubtedly, my favourite fixture for either team each year. The Easter Monday occasion and the massive crowd make it feel like a Final.

This year we are gifted the additional prize of seeing Jarome Luai run out against his former side.

Despite what some Tigers fans will insist, Luai's time at the Tigers was dreadful and the fact he was released a year early adds some serious spice here.

A massive crowd will be on hand for what is always a fun fixture. Throw in Luai, not exactly known for his shyness in games like this, and I cannot wait!

Perth Bears vs Manly Sea Eagles - Round 1

Much has been made about the Perth Bears roster heading into 2027 but the second the teams run out, that will count for absolutely nothing.

I can't wait to see the Bears back in the competition, albeit in a new, very western, town. The fact it's against Manly is perfect.

Traditional Bears fans won't have forgotten what the Sea Eagles did to them during the dreadful Northern Eagles times.

It's tough to call a game between teams separated by 3,300 + kms a "Derby" but this needs a name. The Northern Eagles Bash or something ... definitely or something.

Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm - Round 21

There is nothing special here in terms of added spice. No recent bad blood, no player movements, no media headlines. Just one of the marquee fixtures of the season.

I am convinced that these teams could be winless at the time they clash and it would still be the game of the round.

I don't have a timeline on Nathan Cleary's potential return from injury but this game always delivers no matter who is available.

This will also be the last time we see the legendary Craig Bellamy vs. Ivan Cleary clash in a regular season match.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs New Zealand Warriors - Round 15

The only worry here is that this game will be Origin effected. Otherwise, this is a fixture I am salivating for due to a number of reasons.

Luke Metcalf returning to New Zealand in the Red V (despite it being a Dragons "home" game) is a delicious addition but the rebuilt Dragons side should really bring it to the Wahs.

Even minus the (likely) likes of Keaon Koloamatangi and Jackson Ford, this game should be an attacking masterclass from both sides.

Scott Drinkwater vs. Taine Tuaupiki could see the fullback battle combined for 500 run metres and five try involvements alone.

Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs - Round 20

As soon as Bronson Xerri made comments about how he "didn't really give it my (his) all" during his time in blue and white, I knew this game would be a season highlight.

Dogs fans are notoriously unforgiving and have long memories. I know what Xerri was trying to say but the comments have not landed well with Dogs fans.

They'll be out in force in Melbourne and you better believe this will be talked about in the lead up.

The game itself should be a cracker with both teams boasting Top Eight credentials but adding the Xerri snipe just makes it even more mouth watering.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Sydney Roosters - Round 2

What can I say, I love tradition! This game is a highlight each and every year. Especially when we don't have to wait.

We've gone with the earlier fixture as unfortunately last year's Round 27 clash was an absolute fizz. The Roosters ran out their NSW Cup side and were beaten 50 points to 20.

That said, even in comical circumstances, Roosters players and fans loathe losing to their local rivals and will have this circled as a revenge game.

Throw in the fact the Roosters will run out as Premiers and you can expect a full house and an intensity like no other fixture.