Sydney Roosters star Sam Walker and his future have been a major talking point since the NRL season finished with him raising the premiership trophy.

With the club and Walker unable to strike a deal for his next contract, the Roosters pulled their offer from the table, leaving the QLD Maroons halfback's future in disarray.

But it now means he can field offers from rival clubs for 2028, and plenty of reports have suggested unrest from the Roosters end, and they want an exit before the 2027 season kicks off.

Despite Robinson publicly saying he'll be a Rooster in 2027, plenty can happen behind the scenes to engineer an early mutual release if Walker can find a strong deal elsewhere.

It's left Walker with meetings with the PNG Chiefs and South Sydney Rabbitohs to pitch their vision for the premiership-winning half.

Although a left-field option has emerged, CODE Sports revealed on James Graham's The Bye Round podcast that incoming St Helens coach Kevin Walters is keen to get Walker on a one-year deal at his English club if he were to sign with the Chiefs, who enter in 2028.

All the controversy around Walker's future has been occurring while he has been in the Australian Kangaroos camp, with Walters conveniently being the head coach of the Aussies during the World Cup.

“If it is PNG, is there a chance he does a Connor Watson (Jarome) Luai situation, and finds a home for nine months, or well, for them two it's 12, but really for him, it would be a nine-month stay," host Graham said on the podcast.

“Then I would think it's more likely he does stay at the Roosters, and they find a way to make it work," Read replied.

"Kevvie's offered him the chance to go to St Helens for 12 months if he wants to. You know, there's obviously, there's offers on the table there to potentially go somewhere for 12 months if need be.”

Walters has already recruited some NRL talent to join St Helens next year, including Sean O'Sullivan, Tom Starling and Christian Tuipulotu as they look to bounce back from missing the play-offs in 2026.

Although at this stage, it seems on the more unlikely scale of where Walker will end up, especially given how limited established halfbacks are in the NRL, he is tipped to stay in the Australian competition.

St Helens finished the Super League season in seventh place, marking the first time in the competition's existence they have missed the top six play-offs.

Walters will come in with a big job to do, and hasn't coached week-in, week-out since 2024 when he parted ways with the Brisbane Broncos.

St Helens finished the 2026 season with 15 wins and 12 losses.