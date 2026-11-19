West Tigers playmaker Jock Madden has attracted interest from NRL teams since the November deadline after a very the impressive season in Concord.

Zero Tackle can reveal the Titans along with two Sydney based teams have expressed interest in the playmaker, who is off-contract from the 2027 season and could emerge as an option for the club as they look to strengthen their halves depth in 2028, especially with the Cheifs coming into the league.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an encouraging campaign with the Tigers last season, stepping into a more prominent role alongside Adam Doueihi after Jarome Luai suffered an injury.

Madden went on to make 15 appearances throughout the season, alternating between halfback and five-eighth while contributing one try, six try assists and 32 goals.

His try came on his club debut against the New Zealand Warriors, where he helped the Tigers secure a 32-14 victory on the road, also slotting four conversions.

One of his standout moments came in the Tigers' thrilling Round 25 victory over the Sydney Roosters, with Madden producing a match-winning field goal to help secure a one-point win.

His performances throughout the campaign were rewarded with selection in the Prime Minister's XIII squad, further highlighting his emergence as a longterm first-grade option.

The Titans' interest comes as the club continues to reshape its roster following the departure of Sam Verrills, who will immediately return to the Sydney Roosters and the departure of Brimson to PNG.

There are also question marks surrounding the long-term make-up of their halves, with Lachlan Ilias currently contracted only until the end of 2027.

Ilias struggled to cement a regular starting position last season, with youngster Zane Harrison moving ahead of him in the pecking order to partner Jayden Campbell.

Harrison has since extended his stay on the Gold Coast until the end of 2029, while Campbell remains committed to the club until 2031.

Madden could provide valuable competition and depth across the halves, while also offering the versatility to fill a utility role if required.

His experience in first grade, age, and ability crucial moments, could make him an appealing option for a Titans side looking to build further depth around its emerging spine.