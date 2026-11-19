Melbourne Storm superstar Cameron Munster is set to travel to Sydney at the start of December to meet with two Sydney clubs as he weighs up his next contract decision.

The two clubs interested in the Kangaroos start are not named, but the Sydney Morning Herald is reporting there is high interest for Munster's services in NSW, despite the Storm upgrading their extension offer by $100,000.

The 32-year-old star is about to enter his final year of his current contract, meaning he has been available to field offers from rivals since the start of this month.

Munster recently caught up with his manager following his World Cup victory with the Kangaroos, where he recently starred throughout the series in the five-eighth role.

With Munster still at the top of his game, he could demand serious coin from rival clubs especially given the increase in salary cap in the next few seasons.

What could be playing into Munster's decision to leave Melbourne is the potential of 2027 being the last season of coaching for Craig Bellamy.

The duo have a great relationship, and Munster may be feeling like the time is right for a new challenge following the Bellamy-era coming to a close.

After two premierships at the club, Munster could be in line for a switch in 2028 and help guide a struggling Sydney side to premiership glory.

Reports suggest Munster's current offer from the Storm, which was set at $1.5 million for two years, increased to $1.7 million over the same time period.

“I'm older now, and I'd be able to enjoy life there more,” Munster told the Sydney Morning Herald last month regarding Sydney-living.

“I was down in Sydney for grand final week and saw how crazy it is.

“You have to take the good with the bad. You can shy away from the media and [spotlight] and stay comfortable, or I can get out of my comfort zone and challenge myself. I want to challenge myself.”

The Storm has Hayden Watson in their halves depth to fill Munster's void if he were to make a switch in clubs.

Watson has started twice in the halfback role in his time in the NRL this year, impressing on both occasions and is touted as a future star.

Although Munster has been pivotal in maintaining the same winning culture in Melbourne since the departure of Cooper Cronk, Billy Slater and Cameron Smith.

His class, skill and ability to rise on big occasions don't come often, recording a 71% win rate at NRL level with the Storm.

Munster has played all 255 NRL games in purple during his NRL career as his next chapter looms.