Canterbury's backline could look considerably different in 2027, with the club's new recruits set to be given every opportunity to force their way into Cameron Ciraldo's first-grade side.

The Bulldogs are understood to be prepared to give all incoming recruits a genuine chance of securing a spot in the NRL team, potentially putting the positions of several established players under pressure as pre-season training gets underway.

One of the biggest selection battles could come at fullback, with rookie and former Newcastle Knights youngster Connor Votano set to challenge Connor Tracey for the number one jersey.

The 20-year-old joined Canterbury on a two-year deal after struggling to find a clear pathway into Newcastle's first-grade side, having been stuck behind Kalyn Ponga and Fletcher Sharpe in the pecking order.

Despite making his NRL debut against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville in 2025, opportunities at the top level remained limited, with the youngster spending the majority of his time developing in the NSW Cup.

He featured in 17 NSW Cup matches throughout 2026, starting every game at fullback, while also offering a goal-kicking option.

However, his arrival at Belmore presents an immediate opportunity to push for a regular NRL position, with the battle against Tracey already beginning following the commencement of pre-season training.

Tracey, who is ten years his senior, has been a mainstay at the back of the Bulldogs' side over the past three seasons, making 22 appearances during the 2026 campaign.

His experience and consistency make him a strong contender to retain the position, but the club's willingness to give its recruits every opportunity means his place is far from guaranteed.

The competition for positions will not be limited to the fullback role, with Canterbury's outside backs also facing a potential shake-up.

Jeral Skelton and Jesse McLean have both arrived at the club and are expected to challenge for a spot on the wing, putting pressure on Jethro Rinakama.

Rinakama featured in ten games on the wing for Canterbury last season, but will now need to hold off two new arrivals if he is to retain his place in the starting side.

With Jacob Kiraz should cement on one wing, the remaining position is shaping as a three-way battle between Skelton, McLean and Rinakama.

Skelton is understood to be the preferred option at this stage, although there is still a lengthy pre-season ahead, with trial matches likely to play an important role in determining the club's eventual backline.

With several new faces arriving at Belmore and established players facing genuine competition for their positions, the Bulldogs' backline could be one of the more intriguing selection puzzles heading into the 2027 season.