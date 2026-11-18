The Gold Coast Titans have requested a meeting with in-demand free agent Harry Grant as they begin to ramp up their pursuit of the Australian Kangaroos hooker.

The Titans are looking to land the mammoth signing after Grant became free to negotiate with rivals after he chose not to activate his 2028 option for now.

Grant has just come off a dominant World Cup campaign, which saw him at his brilliant best, controlling the ruck on the biggest stage and helping the Roos thwart everyone in the way.

With Grant's close relationship to Matty Johns, who is co-owner of the Titans, along with his strong relationship with his son, former NRL player Cooper Johns, the club believes they are a chance of landing him.

Now, News Corp is revealing a request has been made for the Titans to meet with Grant, and likely table an enormous offer for him to make the switch up north.

Grant's Kangaroos teammate Tino Fa'asuamaleaui believes he would be a huge signing for the club.

With Fa'asuamaleaui being pinched by the Titans in 2020, history can repeat itself if Grant chooses the Gold Coast as his future club.

“Oh, he would be massive,” Tino told News Corp.

“Harry's one of a kind. He's obviously the starting hooker for Australia and he's done so much in the game.

“It's not even just on the field — what he does off the field, culturally, would elevate the club so much.”

Grant would no-doubt earn a seven-figure salary in his next contract, and Josh Hannay has made big moves to retain a core group of stars on the Glitter Strip.

It includes Keano Kini, Zane Harrison, Jayden Campbell and Jojo Fifita all committing long-term under Hannay's future vision.