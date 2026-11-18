The best thing about the off-season are the end of year rankings.

Today we look back at season 2026 in regards to the centres, arguably my favourite position.

Outside of the elite of the elite, centres are incredibly tough to grade. Sometimes a centre can put forward a stretch of four incredible game, then suddenly flick a switch and turn off for a fortnight.

Players like Staggs produce the highest of highs then some real lows, while the players like Billy Smith always land somewhere in the middle.

The 2026 season rankings cover everything. This isn't the Dally Ms. Finals and rep games, where available, are absolutely taken into consideration.

Below are the top ten centres from 2026.