The best thing about the off-season are the end of year rankings.
Today we look back at season 2026 in regards to the centres, arguably my favourite position.
Outside of the elite of the elite, centres are incredibly tough to grade. Sometimes a centre can put forward a stretch of four incredible game, then suddenly flick a switch and turn off for a fortnight.
Players like Staggs produce the highest of highs then some real lows, while the players like Billy Smith always land somewhere in the middle.
The 2026 season rankings cover everything. This isn't the Dally Ms. Finals and rep games, where available, are absolutely taken into consideration.
Below are the top ten centres from 2026.
10. Jaxon Purdue
At one point, Jaxon Purdue was on track to top this list, debut for Queensland and probably even the Kangaroos. His opening six weeks were near impossibly good!
Purdue, much like the Cowboys, suffered some major form wobbles at times. He was shifted into the halves, and back, as required.
He ran out 25 times this year, 17 times at centre, and scored 10 tries, had 11 try assists, ran for 121 metres per game and tackled at 86%.
His stats are difficult to really grade due to playing so often in the halves, but there's no doubt he was brilliant out wide.