Deine Mariner has made his way to Papua New Guinea today to tour the new franchise's facilities.

The Brisbane Broncos are yet to re-sign Mariner beyond the 2027 season, and the Chiefs are looming.

Mariner began talks with the Chiefs and has now taken the next step for his potential signing with the club.

Xavier Willison is also amongst the players talking to the PNG franchise, which is raising significant alarms for the Brisbane Broncos as Jordan Riki is set to leave the club as well.

The Broncos have indicated that they are keen to retain Mariner but understand that he needs to explore his options past the 2027 season.

Mariner will only be 24 years old when the Chiefs enter the NRL, meaning he may enter his prime years as a foundational outside back for the new franchise.

The young winger's versatility is appealing to the PNG side as he can cover both winger and centre. With his elite speed, Mariner becomes an ideal marquee-style player to continue their exciting backline.

As the Broncos haven't re-signed Mariner, November 1 provided an opportunity for PNG to swoop in and begin talks with the young gun.

The Chiefs are certainly not wasting any time flexing their financial muscle and potentially making an offer that Brisbane can simply not match.

For Brisbane, potentially losing Mariner, alongside Riki and Willison, would represent a significant blow to their long-term depth at the club.

With more news to come around the potential signing of Mariner, the Brisbane Broncos and rival clubs will need to find an alternative to PNG's tax-free offers to retain their stars.