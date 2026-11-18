Former Newcastle Knights outside back Sione Mata'utia will return to the Hunter following an agreement to train with the NSW Cup squad.

Mata'utia's role will help push training standards as an older head among a youthful reserve grade side, with News Corp revealing he will return on a part-time basis after playing for local Newcastle side Lakes United.

Mata'utia holds the record as the youngest ever Kangaroos player after being called upon to don the green and gold in his debut NRL year at 18 years old.

Former Kangaroos coach Tim Sheens opted for Mata'utia for a Test debut with only seven NRL matches under his belt for the Four Nations tournament in 2014.

“We know we will have a very young NSW Cup squad next year – which has been by design,” Knights GM of football Chris James told News Corp.

“Sione will come back in and train with those guys having played in the local league the past two seasons.

“He will help mentor our younger players in the pre-season.

“It is exciting to see where he may get to.”

Mata'utia played 124 games for the Knights from 2014 to 2020 and even got the honour of captaining the Knights side at 20.

The Samoan flyer is still only 30 years old, and despite cracking through to the NRL 12 years ago, he still has plenty of time to return to the NRL side if the opportunity presents itself.

Meanwhile, the club has signed former half Adam Clune as a supplementary player for 2027.

Clune left the Hunter to play for Huddersfield in the Super League, and spent three years in England, accumulating 43 appearances for the club.