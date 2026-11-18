The New Zealand Warriors are set to play two home games at Eden Park in 2027, and the opponent for one of them has been revealed as the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The two games - one to be played as a Warriors home game on Anzac Day, and the other to be played in the week leading up to Origin 2, are part of the Warriors' continuing push to take over Auckland.

It has now been revealed by The Sydney Morning Herald that as part of the rugby league festival that will grip Auckland ahead of Origin 2, the St George Illawarra Dragons will 'host' the Warriors at Eden Park.

The Dragons have already confirmed they will play two games at alternate venues in 2027, with the other believed to be against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The two clubs agreed last year to play their second game at Allianz Stadium, splitting the profits from both that contest, and the one in Las Vegas to kick-off the season, and it's believed the two clubs will have a similar arrangement this year.

The Dragons play their Anzac Day game this year against the Sydney Roosters as an away fixture, meaning their other ten home games will be split evenly between Kogarah and Wollongong.

It's believed the game will be played on Sunday, June 13 during Round 15, with Game 2 of the Origin series to then be played on Wednesday, June 16 at Eden Park.

The game being a Dragons home game will mean the Warriors play 13 games in New Zealand this year, easing the travel schedule for Andrew Webster's outfit.

It also means the Dragons and Warriors will play each other twice in the space of five weeks, with the sides slated to play a Sunday afternoon blockbuster at Magic Round.

The Dragons are set for a rapid rise up the ladder in 2026 on one of the most aggressive retention and recruitment runs in recent history, with the Red V also to kick-off their season in prime time on Friday evening against the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Warriors, meanwhile, host the Canterbury Bulldogs in their opening match of 2027.

The NRL will release the full draw for 2027 on Friday morning.