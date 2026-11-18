"It is a very important decision. You've got two bids from New Zealand, a couple of bids here from Queensland, and we have to analyse them carefully because it's a you know it's a monumental decision.

"We'll probably we'll go after Christmas at this stage because of the data that we have to have to analyse."

V'landys visited the Toowoomba area in October to get a gauge on where facilities would be built, including stadiums, if they were to get the green light from head office.

An insider to the Toowoomba-based bid was full of praise for the way V'landys has begun negotiations.

“He (V'landys) has been extremely helpful, very direct and to the point,” a Toowoomba-bid source told CODE Sports.

“He answers every question we have had with a very straight answer and has welcomed us to engage for more advice or direction whenever we need it.

“When we first started this process we knew it was important we have the right people in place at the front of the bid.

“Having Peter's help and co-operation through those processes, because we haven't done this before, has been terrific... It's been really eye-opening in a good way to be honest he's been terrific to work with.”

Toowoomba has its eyes set on Wayne Bennett becoming the club's inaugural coach to lead them because of his strong ties with the surrounding area in which he grew up.

Bennett is widely regarded as the best rugby league coach of all time and has stacked levels of experience to prove it, including seven top-flight premierships across his coaching career.

He also took charge of the Dolphins when they entered into the competition.

Meanwhile, V'landys is also keeping an eye on the South Island of New Zealand, which has also gauged plenty of interest given the growing love for rugby league and the Warriors brand across the Tasman.

Although with the Queensland government fully invested in bringing a fifth team north of the border into fruition, things are working in their favour massively.

"We have an excellent partnership with the Queensland government, and loyalty goes a long way for us, and we pay the loyalty back in spades that is given to us," V'landys said.

"So the fact that the Queensland government is involved puts them in a very good space going forward."