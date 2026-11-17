The NRL's increasing reach in unfamiliar waters across the world receives a major boost with the WatchNRL app now available on DAZN's global streaming service.

DAZN will now carry the 2027 NRL season, finals, State of Origin, and NRLW competition in 200 markets across the world to promote rugby league in untouched markets across the globe.

The NRL will sit alongside sporting giants FIFA+ (football), NFL Game Pass, NHL.TV, Courtside 1891 (international basketball), and Rally TV (rally car racing).

It's no secret the NRL have been hell-bent on spreading rugby league gospel to foreign areas, headlined by the powerful push into American markets with the Las Vegas project, which has been a financial success, currently about to undergo its fourth instalment.

Multiple reports have also emerged of the NRL considering launching the 2028 NRL season in Tokyo between two powerhouse clubs, the Roosters and Broncos, as part of a 'Global Round'.

The new agreement with DAZN adds further excitement for the globalisation of the competition, with plenty of Fox League content around the games also set to be provided on the platform.

“Rugby League is made for the world stage. The pace and physicality of the game and the passion of our fans resonate wherever it's seen, and WatchNRL's launch on DAZN gives us a brilliant new platform to showcase that to fans globally, NRL executive chairman Peter V'Landys said in a statement.

“We want to grow rugby league, reach new audiences and ensure the game is accessible to more fans than ever before. Placing WatchNRL alongside some of the world's biggest sporting competitions gives us the platform to achieve that.”

The new deal with DAZN will have no impact on those viewing the sport in Australia, and will be for audiences outside of the country.

WatchNRL has previously existed as its own identity, made by Foxtel Group. But since they were bought out by DAZN in April last year, all the content has been absorbed by the sporting media giant and will now launch through its platform's software.

DAZN CEO Shay Segev says he is thrilled to work with the NRL in expanding their audience worldwide.

“NRL is an incredible competition, and WatchNRL is an exciting addition to DAZN's continually expanding global offering of world-class international sports, including FIFA+, NFL Game Pass, NHLTV, Courtside 1891, and Rally TV," he said.

"As the NRL launches its blockbuster season opener in Las Vegas for a fourth consecutive year in 2027, global fans in 200 markets are able to follow every NRL, NRLW and State of Origin game in Full HD.

"WatchNRL on DAZN will bring fans across the world closer to the athleticism, intensity and stories that define the game.”

Las Vegas will do the honours once again of launching the upcoming NRL season, with the Parramatta Eels facing the Gold Coast Titans before the Storm and Wests Tigers battle it out for the first two points of 2027 up for grabs.