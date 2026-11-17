The Wests Tigers have pulled out of a potential swap deal involving sending Heamasi Makasini to the Parramatta Eels short-term in exchange for Josh Addo-Carr returning to Concord.

The loan deal was picking up steam but has now fallen short, with foxsports.com.au reporting the deal has now fallen through after the Tigers withdrew from negotiations.

The club wasn't sold on sending Makasini, who is tipped to be a future star at the Tigers, to one of their biggest rivals for one season.

Addo-Carr is on the hunt for a new club after the Eels confirmed they will not be re-signing the try-scoring gun beyond his current deal, which expires at the end of next year.

Despite the loan with Makasini coming up short, the Tigers are still interested in getting a deal done to have Addo-Carr return to the club he made his NRL debut with in 2016.

Addo-Carr burst onto the scene with the Tigers, playing nine games in his debut season and scoring six tries.

'The Foxx' brought plenty of energy and immediately became a fan-favourite in the NRL.

He then quickly signed a long-term deal with the Melbourne Storm, where he found the height of his playing success with 96 tries across 118 games and two premierships, while also becoming a mainstay in the NSW Blues lineup.