The NRL is set to green-light content creators with the ability to use in-game footage for social media content, coming into effect in 2028.

Under the latest $5.3 billion TV deal the NRL has made with Nine and Foxtel, an agreement has been reached for loosened rules on how online creators can use footage for their audiences, according to reports from the Australian Financial Review.

The NRL will get the final say on who is deemed an appropriate creator for this agreement, and provide accreditation for them to use the in-game footage for their own personal use.

Creators will be able to use 90 seconds of footage in social media and podcast clips immediately after the NRL round.

They will also have access to 60 seconds of footage from previous games in the year.

It is a massive breakthrough for content creators, who in the current TV deal have been struck down for using game footage.

Many believe it is a detriment to the game to not have looser rules around who can use broadcast footage, given sporting giants in the USA, including the NBA and NFL, give creators plenty of access.

With social media becoming such an important role in marketing in the current sporting world, it is a positive breakthrough in exploring a gigantic market online.

Even NRL clubs are getting involved in social media trends and light-hearted humour through Instagram and TikTok, which shows more personality and greater access to fans.

NRL executive chair Peter V'landys said the process is still being worked out, but the head office will get the final say on who is allowed to use the footage.

“We know who is a proper content creator and who's not. It doesn't come until 2028 anyway, so we've got plenty of time to think about it,” he told Australian Financial Review.

Meanwhile, popular online creator Tom Birmingham from Hello Sport Podcast says he is thrilled for the latest change, and that it's been a long time coming for the 13-man code.

“We're pumped. It's something content creators have wanted for a long time,” Birmingham told the AFR publication.

“We can produce content that generates conversation and engagement as well as the mainstream broadcasters. We're not being held to the same restrictions around what mainstream media can and can't do.”